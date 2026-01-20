AppYea's CFO Ron Mekler Makes $225,000 Strategic Equity Investment, Reinforcing Executive Alignment Following Asset Closing

The investment by the Company's Chief Financial Officer reflects direct management alignment as AppYea advances efforts towards commercial deployment.

JERUSALEM, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppYea, Inc. (OTCQB: APYP) ("AppYea" or the "Company") today announced that Ron Mekler, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has made a $225,000 equity investment in AppYea through a private placement offering.

The investment follows the successful closing of the Techlott asset acquisition and the completion of the Company's senior leadership build-out. The Company views this investment as a clear signal of executive confidence and alignment as AppYea advances its commercial rollout strategy in regulated international markets.

Investment Terms and Strategic Context

Mr. Mekler purchased 12,500,000 units at a price of $0.018 per unit, which represented a premium to the price per share quoted on the OTC Markets on the date of the investment. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase an additional share at an exercise price of $0.022, exercisable subject to standard terms. Mr. Mekler received certain anti-dilution protection for his investment.

The Company intends to deploy the proceeds in support of its operating plan, with a focus on near-term execution milestones within regulated digital gaming and blockchain infrastructure markets.

Management Commentary

"Alignment between leadership and shareholders is especially important at an execution stage," said Yakir Abadi, Chief Executive Officer of AppYea. "Following our asset integration and leadership expansion, our CFO's investment reinforces our focus on disciplined execution and measurable progress."

Ron Mekler, Chief Financial Officer of AppYea, added:

"My decision to invest reflects the operational clarity the Company has achieved. With the Techlott infrastructure integrated and early commercial frameworks in place, AppYea is operating with increased focus and financial discipline. As CFO, and as a shareholder, I am aligned with building long-term value through consistent execution."

Eldar Edmond Grady, Chairman of the Board, concluded:

"Strengthening governance and insider alignment is essential as we advance our broader capital markets initiatives. This investment underscores the accountability and discipline guiding AppYea as it enters its commercial execution phase."

About AppYea, Inc.

AppYea, Inc. is a public technology company advancing blockchain trust infrastructure for regulated, outcome-driven markets. The Company's focus is to support transparency, integrity, and auditability through real-time verification systems designed for institutional and government-aligned deployments.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of working capital to complete the multi-prong platform and realize our business plans and new strategic direction, the going concern qualification in our financial statements, our ability to raise the capital needed to realize our business plan, our success in concluding commercial execution and institutional deployment, , our success in commercializing the integrated platform, our success in in applying to and uplisting to a US exchange, market strategy and timelines, the introduction of competitive products, market acceptance of our product offerings, the success of our business model and the impact of any adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2025. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

