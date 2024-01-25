Arbe Chipset Empowers HiRain's LRR610 4D Imaging Radar Systems Set for Mass Production by the End of 2024

HiRain is currently positioned to embark on a rigorous data collection phase, with plans to cover 1 million kilometers using a vehicle fleet equipped with LRR610 Imaging Radars, powered by the Arbe chipset. This development initiative is designed to optimize the fusion and perception system, which enables key automotive safety and comfort features.

"HiRain's LRR610 4D Imaging Radar, powered by Arbe's cutting-edge chipset, is set to revolutionize autonomy and safety," said Chengjian Fan, EVP and CTO of Hirain. "As we prepare for mass production by the end of 2024, our commitment to shaping the future echoes in every kilometer covered, paving the way for a new era of intelligent driving. Together, HiRain and Arbe are advancing innovation, ensuring 'True Imaging' radar excellence."

"HiRain's progress towards mass production in 2024, in collaboration with Arbe, reinforces our shared commitment to transforming automotive safety through innovative radar technology," said Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer of Arbe. "The anticipated escalating demand for HiRain's 4D Imaging Radar systems is a testament to the high-quality, reliable technology both companies are delivering to the industry."

Leveraging Arbe's chipset extensive channel array of 48 transmitting (Tx) and 48 receiving (Rx) channels, HiRain's LRR610 boasts ultra-high-resolution in both azimuth and elevation, that results in a dense point cloud that delivers exceptional imaging. The advanced imaging radar excels in detecting and tracking many objects, earning it the distinction of a "True Imaging" radar.

HiRain's LRR610 Imaging Radar Features:

Wide Field of View: 120° (Azimuth) × 30° (Elevation) coverage delivers comprehensive monitoring of multiple lanes and surrounding environments.

120° (Azimuth) × 30° (Elevation) coverage delivers comprehensive monitoring of multiple lanes and surrounding environments. Long-Range Detection: With a reach exceeding 350 meters, the LRR610 ensures the early detection of vehicles and obstacles ahead, enhancing overall driving safety.

High Resolution and Dynamic Range : Enables accurate separation of a variety of targets, distinguishing a motorcycle near a truck or a pedestrian near a fence.

All-Weather Reliability: Resilient to weather conditions, the LRR610 operates seamlessly in rain, snow, and fog, assuring consistent performance regardless of environmental challenges.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's radar technology is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm changing perception. Arbe, a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in China, Germany, and the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

