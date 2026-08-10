Arbe to Participate in the 2026 Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, today announced that Kobi Marenko, President, will be meeting with investors at the 2026 Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference, taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago on August 25-26, 2026.

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

When: August 25-26, 2026

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, Chicago, IL

Investors who wish to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management during the conference may be in touch with their contact person at Jefferies or with Arbe's investor relations team at [email protected].

About Arbe

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is redefining radar as a core sensing platform for next-generation mobility and advanced sensing applications. Arbe's complete radar technology stack includes proprietary automotive-grade RF transmitter and receiver chips, a high-definition radar processing chip, the Phoenix radar system with 2,304 virtual channels, and advanced AI algorithms that transform radar data into a perception-ready layer. By delivering an exceptional level of detail, real-time processing, and scalable system performance, Arbe enables OEMs, Tier-1s, and technology partners to build more capable perception systems for passenger vehicles, robotaxis, heavy machinery, defense, and additional advanced sensing markets. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China.

For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and the presentations and meetings described in this press release will contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the possible delisting of the Company's ordinary shares from Nasdaq in the event the bid price of the Company's ordinary shares remains below $1.00, the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on the Company's business resulting from the terrorism and the hostilities in Israel, including the continuing hostilities with Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas and any intensification of hostilities with others, including Iran and Hezbollah, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population, including the Company's employees; the ability of the Company to develop the business described in recently announced agreements and the risks and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

SOURCE Arbe