Arcuro Medical Significantly Expands SuperBall® Market Opportunity with New Rotator Cuff Repair System; Launches Newly-Enhanced Meniscus Repair System

New indications and enhancements target a potential $1.1 billion addressable market by 2028

Company to update at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference, March 2, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS and MISGAV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcuro Medical, Ltd. ("Arcuro" or "Company") today announced its first cases of the new SuperBall®-RC (Rotator Cuff Repair System), an enhanced iteration of the SuperBall®-MR (Meniscal Repair System), and newly published white papers summarizing data supporting both technologies.

Rotator Cuff Indication Significantly Expands Addressable Market

The SuperBall-RC offers an all-suture, knotless solution for arthroscopic medial rotator cuff augmentation, with a mesh construct to minimize potential damage to tissue and avoid potential complications of alternative hard polymer staple technologies. Following U.S. regulatory clearance in early 2025, Arcuro initiated a limited user release of the SuperBall-RC primarily addressing patch-augmented rotator cuff repair and other challenging rotator cuff procedures. Early cases have been successfully completed using a range of commercially available biologic and synthetic patches. The Company estimates SuperBall-RC procedures will have a global addressable market opportunity of $389 million by 2028, growing in low double-digits through the end of the decade.

"New technologies for Rotator Cuff augmentation may offer significant benefits for patients that are at risk for failure to heal with rotator cuff surgery," said Dr. Theodore Shybut, Orthopedic & Sports Medicine surgeon at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute - a UCLA Health affiliate. "However, securing tissue patch grafts and augmentation implants arthroscopically can be challenging. The SuperBall-RC offers a straightforward all-suture fixation solution compatible with a wide range of patch devices and is an important complement to these cases. In addition, it can be used for side-to-side tissue repair and securing cuff tissue to long head biceps-based rotator cuff reconstructions, offering a versatile, efficient, and biomechanically robust option to enable these cases."

Surgeon-led design improvements reinforce optimal strength, reproducibility, and all-inside efficiency in meniscal preservation.

The SuperBall-MR was engineered to deliver reliable, consistent meniscal repair constructs through a streamlined all-inside, all-suture technique. The latest enhancements introduced in mid-2025 based on surgeon feedback build upon its proprietary platform to further optimize deployment performance, construct strength, and procedural reproducibility. The Company estimates approximately 7,000 SuperBall procedures have now been performed across meniscus repair applications, with an estimated 700 procedures successfully completed using the upgraded system. The Company estimates the global addressable market opportunity for SuperBall-MR is $705 million by 2028, also growing in low double-digits through the end of the decade.

"Successful meniscal healing depends on stable fixation, compression, and consistent deployment," said Dr. Robert Meislin, Orthopedic & Sports Medicine surgeon at NYU Langone Health, New York. "The SuperBall-MR system addresses these fundamentals through its all-suture, knotless mesh construct while avoiding rigid anchors. The recent enhancements reflect strong collaboration between surgeons and Arcuro's development team and meaningfully improves real-world consistency in challenging cases and our overall surgical workflow."

New Clinical and Biomechanical Publications

Arcuro released new white papers summarizing SuperBall-MR post-market clinical experience and preclinical SuperBall-RC data. A multi-center post-market SuperBall-MR evaluation of 140 patients reported a 98.6% deployment success rate, no device-related complications, and no revision surgeries in early follow-up. An interim SuperBall-MR post-market surveillance report similarly reported no adverse events and demonstrated continued functional improvement in evaluated patients. Finally, biomechanical testing of SuperBall-RC demonstrated fixation strength comparable to or greater than traditional hard polymer staples, with substantially higher individual implant pullout strength.

Investor Conference and New Website

Arcuro also launched a redesigned corporate website featuring expanded clinical resources and access to its latest publications. Management will present a business and clinical update at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference in New Orleans on March 2, 2026.

About Arcuro Medical Ltd.

Arcuro Medical Ltd. develops advanced all-suture technologies designed to improve soft-tissue repair and joint preservation. Its flagship platform, the SuperBall System, provides strong, knotless fixation with controlled tensioning and a proprietary mesh construct that reduces tissue damage and enhances surgical outcomes. With regulatory clearances in the U.S. and international markets, Arcuro is enabling surgeons around the world to repair tissue more reliably and preserve natural joint function. Founded in 2014 and led by a team with decades of experience in sports medicine, product development, and commercialization, Arcuro has helped thousands of patients and continues to invest in clinical evidence and next-generation innovations.

For more information on Arcuro and its products, visit arcuromedical.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Contact information:

Jamal Rushdy

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Arcuro Medical