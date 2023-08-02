Argus Cyber Security Approved as Authorized Security Lab for Amazon Alexa Auto Integration

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argus Cyber Security , a world leader in cyber security products and services for mobility platforms, today announced that it has been certified by Amazon as an Authorized Security Lab for Alexa-built in automotive integrations. This approval authorizes Argus to provide automotive-specific security testing services to vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) looking to integrate Alexa within their vehicle systems.

Cars have become an extension of our home and office. Many of us spend hours commuting every day, managing our private and work lives from inside the car. Addressing this trend, OEMs are integrating Alexa and other voice-activated personal assistants within their In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, allowing drivers to engage with vehicle functions while keeping their eyes on the road.

OEMs wishing to integrate Alexa in their vehicle are required to conduct and pass a security assessment via one of Amazon's authorized third-party labs. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive set of security requirements that OEMs must meet before integrating Alexa into their devices. These requirements include access control, software update mechanisms, and vulnerability management, among others.

Argus was certified as an Authorized Security Lab following a due diligence process, during which Argus demonstrated its ability to assess and test a production-ready IVI integrated with Alexa against Amazon's security requirements. Argus' award-winning products and services provide comprehensive, proven solutions for all phases of the product development lifecycle, to protect connected cars and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks.

Leveraging insights gained from over 1,000 person-years of automotive cyber research, Argus' testing services strengthen vehicle manufacturers' cyber security posture while enabling compliance with industry regulations and standards. In addition to penetration testing, Argus provides OEMs with a wide range of compliance management, and back-end managed cyber security services.

"With automotive cyber-attacks on the rise, OEMs recognize the significance of testing all third-party software before it's integrated into the vehicle," said Yehuda Kaufman VP of Consulting & Research at Argus. "As an Authorized Security Lab for Alexa Built-In devices, Argus leverages its extensive automotive expertise to ensure that the Alexa software integration meets Amazon's security requirements, forestalling risks to the OEMs' in-vehicle systems."

Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides in-vehicle and cloud-based cyber security technologies for automakers and suppliers, to ensure that vehicle components, networks and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

Argus' innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 100 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Israel, with offices in USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea.

Visit Argus Cyber Security at https://www.argus-sec.com . @ArgusSec | LinkedIn

