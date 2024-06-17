Argus Cyber Security Collaborates with Microsoft to Redefine Next Generation Automotive Security

In recent years, vehicle manufacturers have come to realize the importance of Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) and integrating security measures early in the development process. This "shift left" security approach enables automotive software developers to improve the overall quality and security of their products, while at the same time accelerating time-to-market and reducing development costs.

The next-generation Argus Vehicle Security Platform embraces "shift left" principles to help OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers address the complex challenges in developing and securing connected software-defined vehicles (SDVs), as well as ensuring data management, and compliance. It comprises two integrated solutions built to help automakers secure the future of mobility: Automotive Shift-Left Security and Automotive Security Lifecycle Management.

"Microsoft's vision, together with Argus' automotive cybersecurity expertise and product offerings, will help expedite the transformation of the automotive software development cycle," said Ran Ish-Shalom, VP Products and Strategy at Argus. "This collaboration focuses on building new, cutting-edge security and development platforms to meet the evolving security, data management and compliance requirements of automakers in the years to come."

"By combining Argus Cyber Security's expertise in securing connected vehicles with Microsoft's Azure AI capabilities, new software development methodologies and tool chains, and broad portfolio of cybersecurity products, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate 'shift left' security innovations across the entire automotive sector," said Dominik Wee, Corporate Vice President for Manufacturing and Mobility at Microsoft. "This collaboration will result in new AI-powered cybersecurity tools that benefit both drivers and carmakers."

The "Automotive Shift-Left Security" solution enhances the newly launched Argus DevSecOps platform for automotive software development on Microsoft Azure through the integration of advanced software development tools from Microsoft, including the Microsoft Threat Modeling Tool, and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. This solution uses Azure OpenAI Service to bring the power of generative AI to automotive applications for DevSecOps, with the scale and security of Azure. Moreover, the platform's open design allows it to integrate easily with other tools, as needed, to secure vehicles over their lifetime.

The second solution, known as "Automotive Security Lifecycle Management," integrates the Argus XDR threat detection and response product for automotive on Azure with robust security operations and management tools from Microsoft, including Microsoft Sentinel, Defender for Cloud, Defender Threat Intelligence and Azure OpenAI Service. The integrated solution provides automakers with comprehensive security management across all three phases of the vehicle lifecycle.

Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides DevSecOps, vehicle security and fleet protection technologies and services for automakers and their suppliers. Our solutions ensure that vehicle components, networks and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

Argus' innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 100 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Israel, with offices in USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea.

