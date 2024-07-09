Argus Cyber Security Named an Innovation and Growth Leader in Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Frost Radar™ for Automotive Cybersecurity

Among the seven automotive cybersecurity companies evaluated, Argus secured the top position in the Innovation Index for its diverse portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, including its new DevSecOps platform for automotive software development, vehicle protection, fleet protection and aftermarket car theft protection solutions. Argus also ranked second in the Growth Index based on its impressive revenue growth.

"Argus' comprehensive suite of cyber security solutions for diversified automotive use cases and its outstanding array of strategic technological partnerships have contributed to the company's leadership position in the newly released report," said Dorothy Amy, Industry Analyst, Business Strategy & Innovation, Mobility at Frost & Sullivan. "As the first Frost Radar™ for the rapidly growing automotive cybersecurity segment, this report reflects the game-changing technological advancements in recent years, as well as the urgent need to secure connected vehicle systems from cyber threats."

The report details several key areas in which Argus stands out as an automotive cybersecurity leader, including the following

Diverse range of products and services includes vehicle protection (IDPS), fleet protection, vulnerability assessment, threat mitigation, vehicle security testing and compliance-related solutions.

Partnerships with technology leaders such as Microsoft, AWS , Google, dSPACE , Eviden , Check Point Software, and IBM that enhance the capabilities of its cybersecurity solutions.

dSPACE Eviden Recently launched DevSecOps platform for automotive that facilitates the seamless integration of security measures through every stage of the software development process.

Its vDome solution, a first-of-its-kind aftermarket anti-theft product, presents a viable opportunity to safeguard millions of connected vehicles on the road.

Significant revenue growth, having secured more than 70 million vehicles worldwide.

"We are proud to have been selected by Frost & Sullivan as the leader in its Frost Radar™ report for the growing automotive cybersecurity sector," said Ronen Smoly, CEO of Argus Cyber Security. "Argus' strong growth in recent years, as cited in the report, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to developing innovative cybersecurity solutions designed specifically to help OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers ensure the resilience of next-generation SDVs against evolving cyber threats. Our mission is to enable safe traveling of people, wherever they go."

Download your free copy of the full Frost Radar™ Automotive Cybersecurity 2024 report.

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides DevSecOps, vehicle security and fleet protection technologies and services for automakers and their suppliers. Our solutions ensure that vehicle components, networks and fleets are secured and compliant throughout their life cycle.

Argus' innovative methods and solutions are based on decades of cyber security and automotive research and have culminated in over 100 granted and pending patents.

Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Israel, with offices in USA, Germany, France, Japan, and Korea.

