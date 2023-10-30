Arieli Capital Announces Southern Starlight Initiative to Support Southern Israeli Startups with 5 million NIS allocation

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arieli Capital, LLC (Arieli), a multifaceted investment firm with active centers across the US, Europe, and Israel, announced the creation of its Southern Starlight initiative, with the goal of investing 5 million NIS into startups that have been impacted by the horrific events that took place on October 7th, 2023. Arieli, an active investor in the next generation of technology companies, and a recognized global leader in innovation, is deeply committed to supporting the wellbeing and success of Israeli startups.

Recognizing the sudden challenges faced by startups in Israel's south, Southern Starlight funding will extend to companies whose founders hail from the southern region, reflecting our continuing commitment to fortifying Israel's economy.

Arieli's involvement in Israel's south is long-established as it previously created the Frontier AgroTech Innovation Center in collaboration with the Ramat Negev Regional Council. The Frontier center, at the forefront of desert agriculture expertise in Israel, has conducted substantial research and also offers participation in comprehensive scale-up programs for business development and investment opportunities, all while fostering a fertile ground for innovative technological in the south.

Eric Bentov, Managing Partner at Arieli Capital, said "To alleviate the challenges posed by recent events, and their profound impact on the health and prosperity of Israel's southern residents, we could not be more honored for Arieli to play its part in supporting those in need with financial assistance and additional resources."

Together, we can illuminate the path forward, ensuring a brighter future for all. Early-stage startups, particularly those from the southern regions that have been affected by recent events, are invited to explore the opportunity now offered by the Southern Starlight initiative. Early stage companies with innovative ideas and a determination to overcome obstacles are encouraged to complete the application form by clicking here.

Arieli Capital is a multifaceted investment firm that is focused on being an active investor in the next generation of technology companies. Arieli Capital continuously strives to identify and support companies creating real impact, while keeping financial returns as the primary objective. As a recognized global leader in innovation, the firm nurtures deep governmental, academic, and corporate relationships, and partnerships.

