ARIELI CAPITAL APPOINTS EYAL MOSKAL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINTECH VENTURES

NEW YORK and HERZLIYA, Israel , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arieli Capital, LLC (Arieli), a global multifaceted investment firm, announced today that Mr. Eyal Moskal has joined the Company as Executive Vice President of FinTech Ventures. Mr. Moskal will concentrate on supporting Arieli portfolio companies and innovation programs graduates, as well as identifying and supporting new innovative fintech solutions across multiple sectors. He recently served as the CEO of TCS Israel 'TATA consulting services', a position he held for over a decade. Before joining TCS, Eyal co-founded two startups: one in the Fintech domain the other in DeepTech. He was also entrusted by the Israel Ministry of Finance to spearhead the transformation of the banking sector in Israel by establishing the banking service bureau. Eyal brings extensive experience in the IT and FinTech domains, having worked in both large enterprises and startups.

Eyal Moskal EVP of FinTech Ventures, Arieli Capital

"The global demand for innovative fintech solutions is growing across multiple industries, including sectors such as Healthcare and AgriTech," said Eric Bentov, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Arieli. "Eyal's expertise, coupled with Arieli's focus on driving innovation, allows us to further identify and support tailored solutions across diverse verticals. We are committed to supporting the next generation of fintech entrepreneurs, while creating collaborations with enterprises actively seeking cutting-edge solutions."



"We are fast approaching a financial shift, with traditional tools fading in favor of new innovations," said Eyal Moskal, EVP of FinTech Ventures at Arieli Capital. "This shift further stresses the urgency of adaptability, particularly in the context of groundbreaking reforms like open banking and technological advancements. Arieli envisions a transformative era benefiting entities across the financial spectrum, from traditional legacy companies to innovative newcomers, all united in enhancing service for the modern customer."



We invite partners and visionaries to reach out and explore collaboration opportunities with Arieli.

About Arieli Capital:

Arieli Capital (Arieli) is a multifaceted investment firm that is an active investor and partner in the next generation of technology companies. Arieli Capital continuously strives to identify and support companies creating real impact while keeping financial returns as the primary objective. Arieli is a recognized global leader in innovation. Arieli creates and operates global innovation programs across governmental, academic and corporate partnerships. For more information, please visit www.arielicapital.com.



