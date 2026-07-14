Ark Surgical Appoints Joseph B. LaBruzzo as Board Member and President/CEO of U.S. Operations

Experienced Global Medical Device Executive to Lead U.S. Expansion and Advance Mission-Driven Women's Health Technologies

NEW ORLEANS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ark Surgical today announced the appointment of Joseph B. LaBruzzo to its Board of Directors and as President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Operations. A highly accomplished medical device executive with more than 20 years of global leadership experience, LaBruzzo has held senior executive positions with industry-leading organizations, including Coherent Medical, SenoRx Breast Care, Hologic, Cynosure, and BTL Industries.

Joseph B. LaBruzzo, Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Operations, Ark Surgical Ltd.

Ark Surgical develops innovative technologies that advance minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, including LapBox®, its proprietary tissue containment system designed to enable safe specimen retrieval during laparoscopic procedures.

In his new role, LaBruzzo will lead Ark Surgical's U.S. commercialization strategy, investment development initiatives, operational expansion, and overall growth efforts within the women's health sector. His appointment reflects the company's commitment to accelerating innovation and expanding access to technologies that improve surgical outcomes for women worldwide.

"This opportunity represents more than a business endeavor. It is a mission-driven commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing safer gynecologic procedures," said LaBruzzo.

"Women's health has been a defining passion throughout my career, and I am honored to join Ark Surgical at such an exciting stage of growth. I look forward to working with the Board, our physicians, and our partners to expand access to innovative technologies that make a meaningful difference in patient care."

LaBruzzo brings extensive expertise in building and scaling domestic and international operations, launching disruptive medical technologies, and developing high-performing commercial organizations. His experience spans early-stage fundraising, strategic growth initiatives, and executive leadership of organizations generating more than $200 million in annual revenue. Throughout his career, he has led teams of more than 250 employees across multiple continents.

"Joseph's exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering dedication to women's health make him the ideal executive to lead Ark Surgical's U.S. operations," said Stav Tori, CEO of Ark Surgical. "His proven track record of commercial execution and organizational growth will be instrumental as we expand our market presence and bring LapBox® to more surgeons. By helping address the risk of unexpected pathology identified after surgery, LapBox supports safer minimally invasive gynecologic procedures and ultimately better outcomes for women."

As President and CEO of U.S. Operations, LaBruzzo will focus on accelerating commercialization efforts, strengthening physician partnerships, expanding strategic investments, and positioning Ark Surgical as a leading innovator in women's surgical healthcare technologies. He will also lead Ark Surgical's next equity financing round, supporting the continued advancement and market expansion of the company's multiple FDA-approved devices.

SOURCE Ark Surgical