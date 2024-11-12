ARMO selected by Orange Business to Secure its Managed Kubernetes Services

New Collaboration Ensures Robust Protection for Managed Kubernetes Deployments across Orange Business (Norway) Network

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMO, an innovator in cloud runtime security, announced today, that Orange Business (Norway), a global leader in digital services, selected ARMO's advanced runtime-driven cloud security platform to secure its Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) infrastructure. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering robust security solutions for Orange Business' on-premises Kubernetes environments powering MKS. Orange Business will also resell ARMO Platform as part of its MKS offering.

Orange Business has long been at the forefront of cloud innovation, providing end-to-end digital transformation services. The Managed Kubernetes Service is designed to offer businesses a seamless and efficient way to deploy, manage, and scale their containerized applications. This offering complements its consulting, mission-critical IT operations, and data center/colocation services.

ARMO's security capabilities enable businesses to scale confidently, knowing their operations are protected against vulnerabilities and compliance risks and against runtime active threats, whether they are utilizing public or private cloud environments.

Highlights of ARMO's Security Solutions:

On-Premises and Air-Gapped Kubernetes and runtime Security: ARMO supports Kubernetes deployments in private instances, data centers, and even air-gapped environments, providing unparalleled security and compliance.

Data Sovereignty and Regulatory Compliance: ARMO enables organizations to secure their cloud environments, regardless of where they are running. Thus, enabling organizations to adhere to local laws and regulations.

Quick Deployment and Easy Onboarding: ARMO Platform allows for rapid deployment and straightforward onboarding, making it accessible even for teams with limited Kubernetes expertise.

"ARMO has been absolutely instrumental in helping us at Orange Business to ensure and maintain the security of our managed Kubernetes clusters", said Erlend Hoel, Senior Systems Engineer at Orange Business. "As a solution provider managing a substantial infrastructure, it was crucial for Orange Business to be able to offer the full ARMO Platform in an on-prem configuration".

"Our partnership with Orange Business is a testament to the effectiveness of our solution in enhancing security in cloud-native environments," said Ben Hirschberg, CTO and Co-founder at ARMO. "We are committed to providing robust protection and compliance support, empowering organizations to confidently manage their containerized applications."

Our partnership with Orange Business underlines our continued commitment to delivering the best Cloud and Kubernetes Security solutions for enterprises. ARMO's ease of use and deployment flexibility are the drivers behind this successful partnership." said Shauli Rozen, CEO and Co-founder of ARMO. "This flexibility ensures businesses can scale confidently, knowing they are protected wherever their operations run."

About ARMO

ARMO offers a runtime-powered, open-source first, Cloud Security Platform. ARMO Platform continuously minimizes cloud attack surface based on runtime insights, while actively detecting and responding to cyberattacks with real risk context. This enables DevOps, security, and platform teams to eliminate the security noise in their cloud environments from thousands of irrelevant alerts and focus on the most important and exploitable threats. ARMO is the creator and maintainer of Kubescape, a leading open-source Kubernetes security project, now an official CNCF project. through runtime. To learn more Visit ARMO at booth Q26 at KubeCon in Salt Lake City, Nov. 12-15.

Contact:

