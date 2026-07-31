Armory Defense Launches Offensive Agentic-AI Simulations to Prove Exploitable Risk Before Attackers Strike

New autonomous AI agents simulate real adversaries to validate and prove exploitable attack paths across the external attack surface - so security teams act on proven risk, not theoretical alerts

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armory Defense, an Israeli offensive security company, today announced the launch of Offensive Agentic-AI Simulations, the core capability of its continuous adversarial exposure validation platform. Autonomous AI agents continuously attack an organization's external attack surface to identify, validate, and prove which exposures can actually be exploited - before real attackers do.

Alon Aharon, Co-Founder and CEO of Armory Defense, is a cybersecurity executive with over 20 years of experience in offensive and defensive security

The simulations are tailor-made for each organization, accounting for its unique infrastructure, business processes, and threat landscape. Rather than running generic checks, the agents replicate real attacker behavior against organization-specific attack paths and high-value assets, then deliver a safe, controlled proof of impact for every exposure they exploit.

The launch comes as adversaries use AI to discover, chain, and exploit weaknesses at machine speed. Armory Defense has seen a critical VPN vulnerability (CVSS 9.8) that once took weeks to weaponize turned into a working exploit in roughly 40 minutes using an AI-guided workflow - showing why point-in-time assessments can no longer keep pace.

The simulations are organized into Hackbooks - collections of attacks focused on a specific domain, such as login and authentication abuse, API exploitation, database attacks, and validation of known CVEs. Together they give continuous coverage across the external attack surface.

Unlike tools that generate large volumes of theoretical alerts, Armory Defense focuses on validated, exploitable risk. By providing evidence instead of assumptions, it helps teams cut alert fatigue and prioritize remediation. The platform is fully agentless and begins validating immediately without disrupting operations.

"We don't find risk, we prove it," said Alon Aharon, Co-Founder and CEO of Armory Defense. "Our autonomous AI agents safely simulate real attacks, reveal the exact paths an attacker could take, and provide evidence of exploitable risk so security teams can focus on what truly needs to be fixed."

Offensive Agentic-AI Simulations join Armory Defense's external attack surface management, exposure intelligence, and third-party validation to give organizations a single, continuous view of where they can actually be breached.

About Armory Defense

Armory Defense is an Israeli cybersecurity company founded in 2023 that provides an AI-driven adversarial exposure validation platform for continuous cyber risk validation. Combining agentic-AI simulations, external attack surface management, exposure intelligence, and third-party validation, it helps organizations identify, validate, and prioritize exploitable risks before they become breaches. Armory Defense supports customers globally through operations in Israel and Mexico.

For more information, visit:

https://armorydefense.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/armorydefense

https://www.linkedin.com/in/aharon-alon

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008543/Armory_Defense_CEO_Alon_Aharon.jpg

SOURCE Armory Defense