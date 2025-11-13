As AI takes over coding, Milestone raises $10M to make AI culture measurable

The platforms quantify how AI coding tools impact developer productivity, code quality and ROI, helping organizations build a measurable AI culture. It's already used by customers like Sapiens, Monday.com and Kayak



TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone, the enterprise platform for measuring the adoption and impact of AI coding tools, today announced it has raised $10 million in Seed funding led by Heavybit and Hanaco Ventures, with participation from Atlassian Ventures and notable angel investors, including John Donovan, former CEO of AT&T, Tom-Preston Warner, co-founder of GitHub, Paul Daugherty, former CTO of Accenture and Amit Agrawal, past president of Datadog.

According to Stack Overflow's 2025 developer survey, 84% of developers are using AI tools in their development process, while 51% use AI tools daily. Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai recently disclosed that over 30% of Google's code is now generated by AI. But despite these impressive statistics, enterprises face a significant pain point: they lack clear, data-driven insights into the adoption and ROI of these tools.

"Generative AI is rewriting how software is built, but most companies are still guessing at the results," said Liad Elidan, co-founder and CEO of Milestone. "Milestone closes that gap by quantifying what's actually happening inside engineering organizations so they can turn AI adoption into measurable performance. When teams can finally see how AI affects their work, they trust it more, and that trust drives broader adoption across the company. That's how you create a real AI culture, not just AI experimentation. An AI culture means every developer, team, and manager understands the value of AI in their workflow, speaks the same language of metrics, and uses data to continuously improve how they build software."

Milestone provides clarity and data-backed insight into AI adoption across teams by connecting with an organization's entire software development stack – from source control and project management tools to HR systems and AI coding assistants. This comprehensive integration enables the platform to automatically track AI tool usage and correlate it with key engineering metrics like code quality, feature delivery speed, and long-term code maintainability. Milestone allows engineering leaders to see exactly how AI adoption is impacting their teams' productivity and make data-driven decisions about their AI investments.

Milestone partners with GitHub, Augment Code, Qodo, Continue and Atlassian, and integrates with leading AI coding platforms, including Cursor, Windsurf, and Claude Code, giving engineering leaders a unified view of how AI tools are used across their development workflows.

"At GitHub, we believe giving teams the right platform, the right tools, and the right insight wins," said Kyle Daigle, COO of GitHub. "Empowering developers with AI is critical, but understanding the impact of AI tools is equally important. Working with Milestone on this front gives us new visibility into how AI-driven engineering practices scale in real environments—and most importantly, how we can help turn that into measurable value. Together, we're not just innovating: we're evolving what engineering success looks like."

Milestone's analysis of thousands of engineers across major enterprises shows that AI doesn't replace developers; rather, it amplifies them. The data reveals that context is the real differentiator: when autonomous agents are connected to richer project and architectural information, developer throughput improves by up to 270% and code accuracy rises by up to 60%. These findings highlight why measuring and improving the context around AI use is key to building a mature AI culture.

"We're shifting from a world where all code was written by humans, to one where humans and agents write code together," said Prof. Stephen Barrett, co-founder and CTO of Milestone. "The incredible speed of innovation in AI is exciting, but it's challenging for engineering organizations to keep pace with so many new breakthroughs across algorithms, models, and tools. Milestone gives leaders a clear picture of how their teams are using AI to ensure they always deliver the best possible code at the best possible velocity, even as markets and AI tools change."

Elidan and Barrett first met at Trinity College Dublin, where Barrett was teaching computer science and researching software engineering metrics. What began as a professor-student collaboration evolved into years of joint research on engineering productivity measurement, laying the groundwork for what would become Milestone's GenAI analysis engine.

"The dawn of Continuous AI is transforming how software is built, and the best engineering teams know that maximizing developer productivity depends on deep visibility into their full engineering data stack," said Joseph Ruscio, Partner at Heavybit. "Milestone has built secure, enterprise-grade integrations across the entire engineering toolchain. That foundation uniquely positions them to help engineering leaders maximize the impact of AI on their development teams."

