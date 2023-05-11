Asia Tech 2023: Friendly Technologies to Showcase Service & Container Management on Next Gen Devices

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, a leading provider of device management platforms, is excited to announce its participation and exhibition at Asia Tech x Singapore 2023, which will take place from June 7-9 at the Singapore Expo.

At Booth 4J1-01, Friendly Technologies will showcase its Friendly TR-369 and One-IoT device management platforms, which offer comprehensive device management solutions for service providers and IoT device manufacturers. The Friendly TR-369 platform is designed to manage CPE devices based on the TR-369 standard, while the One-IoT platform offers a unified device management solution for a wide range of IoT devices.

"We are thrilled to participate in Asia Tech x Singapore 2023 and showcase our innovative device management solutions," said Ilan Migdal, CEO of Friendly Technologies. "Our platforms provide service providers and device manufacturers with a powerful toolset to manage their devices and provide excellent customer experiences. We look forward to meeting with attendees and discussing how our solutions can benefit their business."

Friendly Technologies, founded in 1997, has become a leading provider of device management solutions. The company is a member of the Broadband Forum, Open Mobile Alliance, and Fixed Wireless Access Forum.

For more information about Friendly Technologies and its device management platforms, please visit Booth 4J1-01 at Asia Tech x Singapore 2023 or our website at www.friendly-tech.com.

About Friendly Technologies:

Friendly Technologies, the IoT and Device Management company, has been providing innovative solutions to service providers and IoT vendors since 1997. As a member of the Broadband Forum, Open Mobile Alliance, and Fixed Wireless Access Forum, the company remains at the forefront of technological innovation. With customers and partners in dozens of countries and offices across six continents, Friendly Technologies is committed to delivering world-class device management solutions to help service providers manage and control their devices and offer a wide range of value-added services to end-users.

SOURCE Friendly Technologies