Asperii Announces the Opening of Its London Office

Asperii is a leading Salesforce Service Cloud partner specializing in advanced Field Service Management solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asperii, a leading Salesforce partner specializing in field service management, announced today that it is opening a London office to provide services to its growing UK client base.

The move is part of an expansion by Asperii to answer the global demand for its services, and includes the opening of a US office and a planned office in Germany.

"We are seeing an unparalleled surge in local demand for Field Service Lightning and for Asperii's expertise," says Yaniv Butel, Asperii's Co-CEO. "In the last four years we have completed a substantial number of UK projects ranging from multinational media corporations to utility companies to facilities management."

"In light of this demand, we decided to expand our presence with a local team of experts that will work to provide top service for our new clients."

Asperii has recently completed an investment round by the Aman Group to fuel its global expansion in the Service Cloud market. The new office will be managed by Stephen Ramsden who leads the Aman Group activity in the UK.

"Asperii is a fantastic group of people with great passion for what they do", says Mr. Ramsden. "In a top-heavy UK consulting market, Asperii stand out with their hands-on approach and high number of technologists that are super focused on achieving results for the customer. It is easy to see why they are doing so well."

About Asperii

Asperii is a consulting company that provides Cloud Service solutions, specializing in the Salesforce Field Service Lightning and ClickSoftware Field Service Edge platforms. Established in 2011 by senior ClickSoftware veterans, Asperii is known for building and delivering advanced software implementations that create next-generation customer experience, working with companies in all sizes and in diverse industries around the world.

For more information please see our website www.asperii.com or contact us at info@asperii.com.

Contact:

Tal Harel

Marketing Manager

Email: tal.harel@asperii.com

Related Links

http://www.asperii.com



SOURCE Asperii