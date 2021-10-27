Asperii Expands its Field Service Presence in North America

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asperii, a leading Global Salesforce Consulting Partner with expertise in field service management, has announced it is expanding its presence in North America with two new key appointments for North America Operations - Tom Munley as VP Sales and Steve Hupp as Director, Field Service Strategy.

Bringing extensive experience in sales and Salesforce consulting, Tom will lead the North American sales team to expand Asperii's footprint in North America. Previously, Tom was a partner and VP Sales in a variety of top-rated tech companies and has a proven track record in developing successful partner channels. Tom is both a member of the Michigan State Bar and a CPA (Michigan). He is a passionate leader, lifelong student and polished public speaker.

About joining Asperii, Tom said, "This is a great opportunity to join the leadership team to build out a world class sales and alliances team in North America, which will complement Asperii's world class expertise in Field Service."

Asperii's second key hire is Steve Hupp, Director of Field Service Strategy. In his new role, Steve will be providing technical subject matter expertise across Asperii sales and professional services teams to help ensure end to end customer success. Steve has been in the Salesforce ecosystem for 5 years, is a previous Salesforce employee, and brings experience across the entire customer lifecycle from pre-sales through full implementation.

As stated by Steve, "Asperii is the perfect place for me to continue making a meaningful contribution to the global field service community and to fulfil my passion for aligning technical solutions to strategic business objectives".

Yaniv Butel, Asperii's Co-CEO: "We are delighted to welcome Tom and Steve into the team. Asperii's growing customer base and ever-increasing presence in North America has provided us with the great opportunity to expand and meet great people, such as Tom and Steve, who we are confident will help develop our expertise moving forward."

About Asperii

Asperii is a leading Global Salesforce Partner specializing in tailored service cloud solutions, with a focus on Field Service, for leading service organizations and Fortune 500 enterprises worldwide. Asperii has offices in USA, United Kingdom, Germany and an Innovation and R&D center in Israel.

