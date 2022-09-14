Atera Announces New Integration Partnerships with Veeam, ThreatLocker, and Domotz

Three new best-in-class technology partners provide MSPs and IT Departments the tools they need to scale up their business and services

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera, the cloud-based all-in-one remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) platform for IT professionals, today announced the expansion of its partnership program with the integration of three new companies to further empower IT professionals: Veeam® Software , the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, ThreatLocker, a leader in endpoint security technologies, and Domotz, an award-winning network monitoring software.

Through Atera's expanded partnership program, the company has built out its all-in-one RMM and PSA platform enabling IT professionals to shift from reactive responders to proactive problem solvers, with each integration playing an integral role in optimizing tasks, boosting security, and growing their businesses.

"By partnering with these top providers, Atera is the go-to platform for the modern-day IT professional to work more efficiently," said Gil Pekelman, CEO of Atera. "As Atera continues to grow, we are excited to see these valuable integrations play an integral role in the enhancement of our robust, all-in-one platform that is helping businesses unlock their full potential."

These latest partnerships with best-in-class solutions for backup, security, and network monitoring allow customers to become more efficient in their day. Additional details include:

Veeam

The partnership with Veeam, recently positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Solutions for the sixth consecutive time, provides simple, flexible, reliable and powerful solutions for modern data protection for cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments. This integration includes Veeam Cloud Connect, which delivers fast and secure backup and data recovery to the cloud while giving businesses the functionality needed to ensure customers' security no matter where their data resides. One of the most requested integrations from Atera' community, this solution will also support businesses in scaling their services by helping them build and grow a competitive disaster recovery and data storage offering with partnering options that are perfectly matched for their businesses, whether they're looking to resell, brand, or host their own cloud.

ThreatLocker

As cyber threats continue to change and increase, it's crucial that IT Professionals have the necessary tools they need to protect their businesses, and any they look after. Atera is able to prepare for these shifts with the integration of ThreatLocker, a global leader in endpoint security technologies that offers a new type of security solution through its Zero Trust model. ThreatLocker's solution package is comprised of five key components: Allowlisting, which blocks all untrusted applications, Ringfencing, which controls what trusted applications can do, Storage Control which protects your data, Elevation Control which allows targeted elevation, and Network Access Control which offers advanced controls over inbound network traffic. ThreatLocker provides Zero Trust control at the kernel level.

"At ThreatLocker our aim is to bring Zero Trust to businesses of all sizes, and MSPs and IT departments are an integral part of that success. Through our partnership with Atera, we will help IT professionals to highlight the importance of implementing a true Zero Trust security model. Our commitment to this partnership will enable us to streamline this process and expand our reach. We are excited to start this next adventure, and look forward to working closely with Atera," said Danny Jenkins, CEO & Co-Founder, ThreatLocker.

Domotz

The partnership with Domotz, a cloud-based and multi-tenant network monitoring software, empowers users by providing a tool for identifying, monitoring, and managing all devices on the network. The software provides full control of the network from IT infrastructure such as firewall, switches, routers, access points and servers, to operational technology such as printers, point-of-sales', video security systems and audio and visual systems. The software boasts affordable pricing, simple set-up, and an intuitive interface. Its features include automated device discovery, automated topology mapping, security scanning, network configuration management and backup, secure remote device access, remote power management, SNMP and more.

"We're thrilled to now have Domotz available on the Atera marketplace. This new partnership exemplifies how Domotz and Atera complement each other to guarantee full security, awareness, monitoring and control of everything in a network," said Silvio Di Crosta, CEO of Domotz.

Last quarter, Atera has introduced four additional software integrations: Axcient, Emsisoft, Ironscales, and Malwarebytes, helping the company to broaden its feature set and expand IT support offerings for customers and businesses. As Atera continues to implement community feedback, these added integrations will help customers take their business to the next level using Atera's platform.

[email protected]

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform, built with a dispersed workforce in mind. With more than 10,000 customers in over 105 countries, Atera's intuitive all-in-one platform offers IT professionals and businesses improved operational efficiency, seamless integrations, and end-to-end real time visibility across multiple systems at industry-disruptive pricing. Atera's platform empowers IT teams of all sizes to maximize efficiency and drive growth and improvements while transforming to a streamlined remote work environment by analyzing over 60,000 data points per second, 24/7. To learn more, visit atera.com.

About ThreatLocker

ThreatLocker® is a leader in endpoint security technologies, providing enterprise-level cybersecurity tools for the Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry, to improve the security of servers and endpoints. ThreatLocker's combined Application Allowlisting, Ringfencing™, Storage Control, Elevation Control, and Network Access Control (NAC) solutions are leading the cybersecurity market towards a more secure approach of blocking the exploits of unknown application vulnerabilities. To learn more about ThreatLocker® visit: www.threatlocker.com

About Domotz

Founded in 2015, Domotz is an award-winning network monitoring software that enables MSPs, System Integrators, and IT Departments to run their businesses more efficiently. The software enables businesses to remotely monitor and manage their networks and devices through features including automated network topology, configuration management, remote device access, SNMP monitoring, network diagnostics, remote power management, device alerts, team collaboration, network mapping, and multiple VLAN support. More than 4,000 MSPs, IT professionals, and integration businesses in 190 countries use Domotz daily to deliver remote support to tens of thousands of networks.

