Atera Shows Strong Momentum in First Quarter 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atera, a remote-first IT management company helping businesses transform as the world shifts to a remote work model, today announced a successful first quarter following its recent $25 million funding announcement. Over the past quarter, the company has enhanced its platform features, gained industry recognition, expanded globally and increased their community engagement.

Industry Recognition

Throughout the first quarter, Atera has continued to outpace industry growth and deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of their users, earning them the top spot in G2's Remote Monitoring & Management (RMM) Momentum Grid. Atera was also recognized as the top company in the G2's Patch Management category. This recognition further solidifies Atera's market growth through improving user satisfaction scores, employee growth, and the company's digital presence.

Product Innovation and Infrastructure Enhancements

Following Atera's $25 million funding announcement, the company entered a new phase of product innovation and infrastructure enhancements. Atera added new automation features, patch management enhancements, increased their cloud security integration and improved performance speed. Additionally, Atera increased the number of shared scripts from 220 to nearly 500 approved scripts, a 100% increase this quarter. These updates build off the platform's success and further help MSP and IT professionals streamline and simplify their IT services.

Global Expansion

Atera became one of the fastest growing IT management platforms in the world during the first quarter by working closely with more than 6,000 MSPs and IT Professionals in 75 countries including recent global expansion in France and Germany. Additionally, Atera manages over one million devices globally and expanded their Customer Success department with support 24/7, 365.

Community Engagement

During the first quarter, Atera increased their community engagement with the introduction of their online Academy and continued webinar success. Atera's online Academy offers free courses on how to get the most out of Atera, use the platform, gain true business growth, and kickstart a successful MSP. In March, Atera hosted their sixth MSP Minds Live Webinar with expert panelists from the IT and cybersecurity industry including Kim Bassett, CTO of Jetty IT Solutions, Yolanda Santana IT Consultant at All Bits Tech, Lital Badash Sr. Cloud Solution Architect for Cybersecurity at Microsoft, and Yasmin Simmons Technical CSM at Atera. The webinar included a deep dive into how cyber security changed since COVID-19, where the industry is headed next and how MSPs can leverage cybersecurity as a key differentiator for their IT businesses. Additionally, Atera hosted a Fireside Chat Webinar, "The Year of the MSP." During the webinar, the Atera team, including CEO Gil Pekelman, CTO Oshri Moyal, Senior Product Manager Liran Madmon, and Technical CSM Yasmin Simmons discussed the highlights of 2020 and shared what is next for both Atera and the MSP and IT industries.

Gil Pekelman, Atera CEO and co-founder, said:

"The first quarter of this year focused on building off the momentum of our funding announcements and continuing to transform the way MSPs and Corporate IT departments work. We are looking forward to the next chapter of innovation for our company and continuing customer satisfaction and success."

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a predictive automation and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform, built with a dispersed workforce in mind. With more than 6,000 customers in 75 countries, Atera's intuitive all-in-one platform offers MSPs and businesses improved operational efficiency, seamless integration and end-to-end management at industry-disruptive pricing. Atera's platform empowers IT teams of all sizes to increase operational efficiency while transforming to a streamlined remote working environment by analyzing over 40,000 data points per second around the clock. To learn more, visit atera.com.

CONTACT:

Kelsey Hamel

[email protected]



SOURCE Atera

Related Links

http://www.atera.com

