Atlantic Data Security and Waterfall Security To Secure Manufacturing and Critical Infrastructures

"Waterfall's partnership with Atlantic Data Security is driven by a shared commitment and vision to provide data center facilities and industrial customers with the strongest cyber protection possible, while enabling technological advancement and efficiencies for these owners and operators," said Andrew Ginter, CEO and Co-Founder at Waterfall. "The Waterfall Atlantic Data Security partnership brings the strongest unidirectional solutions, providing unbreachable protection for our joint customers."

Waterfall Unidirectional Security Gateways and related solutions are used by the world's most secure industrial sites. Unidirectional Gateways provide hardware-enforced, engineering-grade protection for industrial operations, and integrate easily and reliably into any industrial and operations environment. With the new partnership in place, Waterfall and Atlantic Data Security will provide customers in data centers, power generation, manufacturing, oil & gas, water treatment and more, with the security solutions and support required to maintain the essential elements of a robust OT security infrastructure.

About Waterfall Security

Waterfall Security Solutions' unreachable OT cyber security technologies keep the world running. For over 15 years, the most important industries and infrastructure have trusted Waterfall to guarantee safe, secure, and reliable operations. The company's growing list of global customers includes national infrastructures, power generation, nuclear generators, onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities, refineries, manufacturing plants, utility companies, rail networks and more. Waterfall's patented Unidirectional Gateways and other products combine the benefits of impenetrable hardware with unlimited software-based connectivity, enabling 100% safe visibility into industrial operations and automation systems. Visit Waterfall Security Solutions.

About Atlantic Data Security

With over 30 years in the cyber security industry, Atlantic Data Security are experienced in the essential elements of an organization's security infrastructure. Atlantic Data Security is fully trained on the security solutions provided to customers, offering end-to-end value from architecture to professional services, managed services, post-deployment support, and consulting. Atlantic Data Security's proprietary security model secures and prepares our customers against potential threats that are now pervasive in the modern business world. The company aims to be an extension of customer IT teams, providing a resilient and secure working environment.

For media inquiries:

Anna Plot

Waterfall Security Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Waterfall Security Solutions