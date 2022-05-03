Atlantic Health System Chooses Aidoc for Medical AI Imaging Solution

New agreement to benefit over half of New Jersey's residents

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the leading provider of healthcare AI solutions, today announced an agreement with Atlantic Health System, one of New Jersey's leading hospital networks. Atlantic Health rolled out Aidoc's AI solution to several hospitals within its vast network, which serves more than half of the Garden State's nine million residents.

Physicians at Atlantic Health use Aidoc's AI solutions to triage patient CT scans and receive alerts notifying them of critical situations, such as potential brain bleeds, cervical spine fractures, blood clots in the lungs, rib fractures, and bowel injury, expediting care when every second counts. AI tools help physicians keep pace with increasing demands while maintaining high quality outcomes.

"Radiologists must consider a multitude of data and other factors when interpreting a study and making a diagnosis, ranging from normal anatomy to different disease processes," said Devon A. Klein MD, chairman of radiology and radiation oncology at Atlantic Health System's Overlook Medical Center. "Having a tool to assist in these considerations is an enormous advantage in these scenarios. When patients are depending on us to quickly identify areas of concern that may need more immediate treatment, every moment becomes even more precious."

"We are honored to get the vote of confidence from Atlantic Health System," said Elad Walach, co-founder and CEO of Aidoc. "With a health network the size of Atlantic Health's, you're looking for a platform that can support the entire network's clinical AI needs, so that patients across the state can receive the same exceptional care. It's really great to see that New Jersey is making AI healthcare the standard and improving clinical outcomes for their patients."

Aidoc has been implemented across each of Atlantic Health System's medical centers, including Morristown Medical Center, ranked the number one hospital in New Jersey , and Overlook Medical Center, ranked fourth in the state by U.S. News and World Report.

About Aidoc

Aidoc ( aidoc.com ) is the leading provider of artificial intelligence healthcare solutions that empower physicians to expedite patient treatment and enhance efficiencies. Aidoc's AI-driven solutions analyze medical images directly after the patient is scanned, suggesting prioritization of time-sensitive pathologies, as well as notifying and activating multidisciplinary teams to reduce turnaround time, shorten length of stay, and improve overall patient outcomes.

About Atlantic Health

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of more than 18,000 team members and 4,800 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 12 counties and 5.5 million people. The not-for-profit system offers more than 400 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children's Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ.

