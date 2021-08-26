Attenti's Domestic Violence Deterrence Solution to be presented at the UK's Emergency Services Show

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attenti, an established leader in the electronic monitoring industry, will be presenting their Domestic Violence Deterrence Solution at The Emergency Services Show.

Taking place at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre on the 7th and 8th of September, The Emergency Services Show is the UK's largest event for the emergency services.

Comments Roni Weinberg, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Attenti, "Domestic abuse is the world's hidden pandemic. We're excited to be presenting our solution to law enforcement officials at the Emergency Services Show and demonstrate our Domestic Violence Deterrence Solution's effectiveness as a vital tool in tackling the scourge of family and domestic abuse in the United Kingdom."

Domestic Abuse: The World's Hidden Pandemic

The alarming statistics of domestic abuse and their negative effects on the individuals and families involved are a global phenomenon. The Covid-19 pandemic further caused a dramatic increase in domestic violence – not just in the UK, but around the world, becoming what the UN described, a "shadow pandemic".

The Crime Survey for England and Wales showed that 1.6 million women and 757,000 men had experienced domestic abuse between March 2019 and March 2020, with a 7% growth in police recorded domestic abuse crimes. Because domestic abuse is a vastly under-reported crime, the true picture is likely to be far worse than the official statistics show.

It is very common for released domestic abuse offenders to return and attack their victims. Protection orders alone are often not enough to prevent an offender from re-attacking a victim.

Attenti's Electronic Monitoring Deterrence Solution is an effective solution to enforce restraining orders. It can be harnessed to increase the sense of security of victims at home and on the move, while providing improved supervision over both the victim and the aggressor, in order to avoid potential encounters and ensure compliance with court orders.

Bolstering Law Enforcement

The majority of the domestic violence victims who have used Attenti's device reported feeling much safer, and most of the aggressors believe the solution helped them meet legal obligations imposed by the restraining order.

"Our solution provides a greater level of oversight, meaning that domestic violence victims have far greater protections in place than they ever have. This provides law enforcement officials with an opportunity to rapidly respond to dangerous situations and in-so-doing, prevent repeated violence and potentially save the life and health of a victim."

Attenti's successful cooperation with local criminal justice agencies and other government stakeholders has led to the development of domestic violence deterrence programs in Europe and South America. Further, it has the most installations worldwide of domestic violence deterrence solutions, with thousands of individuals monitored and protected daily.

About Attenti

For over two decades, Attenti has been committed to keeping our clients, partners and the people who trust in them on safe ground. Our innovative monitoring solutions make a tangible difference to people's lives. To law enforcement officers out in the field. To communities tasked with reintegrating participants back into civilian life. To public authorities entrusted with making efficient use of taxpayer money. Wherever we operate, our extensive knowledge, veteran team of experts, and innovative electronic monitoring systems are trusted the world over to make society safer, more secure, and advanced for everyone.

For any questions or additional information, contact Marketing Director Tal Stein

Email: [email protected] or Tel: +97237671700

SOURCE Attenti