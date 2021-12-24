AU Royale World NRE/NRO Savings Account and Debit Card brings rewarding benefits this festive season

MUMBAI and JAIPUR, India, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This festive season, AU Small Finance Bank announces a host of features and benefits for its NRI customers with AU Royale World, a premium banking and lifestyle proposition. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, as customers have cautiously started heading out keeping in mind all the necessary precautions, AU Royale World gives them access to the finest restaurants and airport lounges across the globe. Those who want to enjoy movies from the comfort of their homes can enjoy complimentary OTT subscriptions under this program.

With AU Royale World, India's largest Small Finance Bank makes banking a valuable proposition for NRIs with higher interest rate (up to 7%*) and monthly interest payouts. Customers can travel across the globe and transact with AU Royale World's NRE VISA Signature Debit Card without paying any mark-up charges. The customer will get a 24x7 dedicated Relationship Manager, who will be the single point of contact for all the banking & financial needs. NRIs can also manage the account through the bank's Super App AU 0101.

While elaborating on the benefits, Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank, explained, "We understand our NRI customers' banking and financial requirements and hence our services are customized to match their aspirations and lifestyle. NRIs can seamlessly enjoy the best offers while making sure their loved ones are looked after in India. AU Royale World Debit Cards bring together a host of benefits considering the need of this customer segment like, International Lounge Access, Exclusive dining delights, and discounts on international brands, etc."

Benefits of AU Royale World

High-interest rates : Earn up to 7%* on the NRE & NRO saving account balances.

: Earn up to 7%* on the NRE & NRO saving account balances. Monthly interest payouts : Receive monthly interest payouts on your savings account balances.

: Receive monthly interest payouts on your savings account balances. Zero mark-up charges : The Royale World Visa Signature Debit Card comes with ZERO mark-up charges on international card spends.

: The Royale World Visa Signature Debit Card comes with ZERO mark-up charges on international card spends. Airport Lounge Access : Get 6 complimentary international and 8 domestic airport lounge access per year.

: Get 6 complimentary international and 8 domestic airport lounge access per year. Exclusive Dining Delights : Get attractive discounts on international restaurants for dinning in UAE, London, UK , New Zealand , USA , Canada , Dubai , and Singapore etc.

: Get attractive discounts on international restaurants for dinning in UAE, , , , , , and etc. Free one-time subscription on entertainment platforms : Free one-time subscription on entertainment platforms: Amazon Prime or Zee5.

: Free one-time subscription on entertainment platforms: Amazon Prime or Zee5. Offers on International Brands : Get attractive discounts on leading international brands

: Get attractive discounts on leading international brands Exclusive discounts on Travel Booking : Get discount of INR 1500 on international flight bookings twice a year.

: Get discount of INR 1500 on international flight bookings twice a year. State of the art Digital Banking : Enjoy 24X7 access to funds through AU 0101.

: Enjoy 24X7 access to funds through AU 0101. Preferential Pricing : Get a flat 75% lifetime discount on locker rentals and preferential rate on remittances

: Get a flat 75% lifetime discount on locker rentals and preferential rate on remittances Free Tax Advisory : Get your Indian income tax queries addressed through dedicated advisory desk.

: Get your Indian income tax queries addressed through dedicated advisory desk. Dedicated Relationship Manager : 24X7 Relationship Manager for your banking and financial needs and will serve as your single point of contact.

: 24X7 Relationship Manager for your banking and financial needs and will serve as your single point of contact. Complimentary Hospicash facility: Hospicash facility for your family members in India up to Rs. 30,000 per year.

Hospicash facility for your family members in up to Rs. 30,000 per year. Financial Planning: We offer a wide array of investment products and protection solutions to meet your investment and other financial needs.

SOURCE AU Small Finance Bank Limited