AU10TIX Appoints Carey O'Connor Kolaja as CEO

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AU10TIX, a global ID verification and authentication platform, and its board of directors announced today that Carey O'Connor Kolaja, current president and chief operating officer, has been named the company's new CEO. O'Connor Kolaja has more than two decades of experience working at the intersection of payments, identity and adaptive technologies.

As CEO, O'Connor Kolaja will be responsible for establishing and driving the overall business strategy and day-to-day operations, leading a team charged with enabling companies to onboard faster, prevent fraud, meet compliance mandates and establish trust with customers.

"I am honored to be named CEO of AU10TIX, where innovation thrives, our technology is remarkable, our employees are passionate and the future is bright. Together we can create a more inclusive and secure world," O'Connor Kolaja said. "I look forward to leading the next stage of growth and am grateful for the leadership that has brought us to our prestigious position in the identity space."

Throughout her career, O'Connor Kolaja has been known as an innovator, disrupter and operator who can drive from startup to scale-up. Prior to AU10TIX, she was the global chief product officer at Citi Fintech and vice president of global consumer products at PayPal. In these roles, she was responsible for the global product vision in service to hundreds of millions of consumers around the world. She led international teams charged with designing, deploying and operating global product and commercial strategies for consumer products to effectively serve the local needs and interests of customers in the 200-plus markets they serve.

As O'Connor Kolaja shifts into her new role, former CEO Ron Atzmon will transition to active deputy chairman and lead strategic client relationships, M&A activities and outlining strategic direction for AU10TIX.

"During her time at AU10TIX, Carey has been an invaluable asset to the organization. She believes deeply in what we do and is confident in the road ahead," Atzmon said. "I am confident she will help AU10TIX reach new heights of performance across all aspects of the company's operation and help transform the identity space as we know it today."

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX, an identity management company headquartered in Israel, provides critical, modular solutions to link physical and digital identities so that companies and their customers can confidently connect. Over the last decade, AU10TIX has become the preferred partner for customer onboarding and customer verification automation and we continue to work on the edge of what's next for the future of identity's role in society. Our proprietary technology provides results in less than 8 seconds, allowing companies to onboard faster, prevent fraud, meet compliance mandates, and, importantly, establish trust with their customers. We recently announced an $80M investment from TPG and Oak ft/hc to fuel growth and innovation. AU10TIX is a subsidiary of ICTS International N.V. For more information, visit AU10TIX.com.

