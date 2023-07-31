AudioCodes AI-first Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) Solution Now Certified for Microsoft Teams

The CCaaS solution aims to service AudioCodes' vast Microsoft Teams customer base with a Microsoft Teams-native contact center offering

Highlights

Voca Conversational Interaction Center (Voca CIC) enables any Microsoft Teams user to act as an agent through a one-screen, AI-first contact center.

AudioCodes is targeting its Microsoft Teams customer base of over 7 million Microsoft Teams Phone users on PTSN Calling, with a lightweight customer experience (CX) solution to empower main service desks and internal service departments.

Voca CIC is now officially certified by Microsoft as a Microsoft Teams contact center solution.

Enterprises that adopt Voca CIC can achieve true consolidation of Microsoft Teams unified communications and contact center, provided as a fully managed Azure-native service by AudioCodes.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace and customer experience, today announced that Voca Conversational Interaction Center (Voca CIC) is now certified by Microsoft as a Microsoft Teams contact center solution.

Voca CIC is AudioCodes' Microsoft Teams-native contact center for the CX market. The solution is designed as an AI-first application, providing tight integration with Microsoft Teams Phone. This integration leverages customers' existing Microsoft Teams Phone infrastructure for seamless connection and true UC and CC consolidation.

When deployed on top of Microsoft Teams, Voca CIC enables every Microsoft Teams user to become a potential agent. This is especially relevant for an organization's internal business lines, which provide internal and external-facing services, but often lack the necessary tools.

"With years of experience and a strong foothold in the Microsoft Teams Phone ecosystem, we are excited to grow our company's portfolio with a modern, AI-first contact center offering that empowers both customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX)", said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"Voca CIC acts as a natural extension to Microsoft Teams, with the forward-thinking benefit of built-in conversational AI. The consolidation between unified communications and contact center is a growing industry trend we're observing, and Voca CIC is our perfect play to capitalize on this exciting market opportunity.

"The Microsoft certification for Voca CIC allows us to deepen and solidify our market penetration even further, enabling a true CX play for us in the Microsoft Teams ecosystem, while ensuring our customers with trusted reliability, security, and professional services that are on-par with the most robust, successful solutions in our portfolio."

Companies are looking to modernize their IVR, call queuing, and other contact center capabilities without compromising the effectiveness and simplicity of their Microsoft Teams ecosystem. Voca CIC uses powerful automation through visual, no-code configuration of self-service interactions, powered by data integrations and conversational AI. To provide seamless connectivity to the back office, Voca CIC allows organizations to leverage intelligent routing through Microsoft Teams native worker activity, backed by real-time analytics.

Voca CIC is offered as a fully managed service through AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams.

The solution is available as a 30-day free trial on the AudioCodes website, as a native app on the Microsoft Teams Store or Microsoft AppSource. Interested customers can build a conversational contact center flow in 5 minutes, along with a free phone number from AudioCodes for immediate evaluation.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace and customer experience. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

