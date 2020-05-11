AudioCodes Announces Product Portfolio for Zoom

LOD, Israel, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes 400HD series of IP phones offer high voice quality and a familiar calling experience for Zoom Phone users

AudioCodes Mediant session border controllers (SBCs) provide secure and reliable voice connectivity for Zoom Phone "Bring Your Own Carrier" topologies

AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center enables centralized management for large-scale deployments of IP phones, SBCs and gateways

AudioCodes Live subscription-based offering provides remote management and "product-as-a-service" delivered by the AudioCodes global professional services team

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that its products are available to provide enhanced voice functionality and reliable connectivity for customers of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s Zoom Phone cloud phone service. Among the AudioCodes product portfolio for Zoom Phone are 400HD IP phones, session border controllers and the One Voice Operations Center voice network management system. AudioCodes' products and professional services are available on a subscription basis via the AudioCodes Live service delivered by AudioCodes' global services team.

AudioCodes 400 series of IP phones offer high voice quality and a familiar calling experience for Zoom Phone users. The phones are integrated with Zoom's zero-touch provisioning functionality to simplify installation and configuration of enterprise IP phone deployments. AudioCodes aims to complete certification of the entire 400HD IP phone series for Zoom Phone by the middle of 2020.

AudioCodes Mediant session border controllers (SBCs) provide secure and reliable voice connectivity for Zoom Phone "Bring Your Own Carrier" topologies, enabling Zoom Phone customers to continue using PSTN and SIP trunk connections of their own choice. AudioCodes Mediant SBCs include both hardware appliance-based products and virtualized editions which can be deployed in private and public clouds (including AWS and Azure). AudioCodes is also working with Zoom to certify its range of MediaPack analog gateways and ATAs that will enable legacy analog devices (such as analog phones and faxes) to be integrated seamlessly in Zoom Phone environments.

AudioCodes IP phones and SBCs can be managed centrally via the One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) management tool. OVOC supports full life cycle management of network elements and devices, as well as real-time voice quality monitoring.

"We are pleased to be bringing the AudioCodes product portfolio into the Zoom Phone ecosystem," commented Graeme Geddes, Head of Zoom Phone for Zoom. "We believe that bringing simplicity and flexibility to Zoom Phone deployments is a critical element of the value that this service delivers to our customers."

"We are delighted that our broad portfolio of products and services is now available for customers of the Zoom Phone service," added Nimrode Borovsky, VP and General Manager, Enterprise at AudioCodes. "Our offering helps simplify and accelerate the adoption of Zoom Phone cloud telephony by delivering reliable voice networking solutions, high quality IP phones and powerful network management tools, along with global professional services."

