AudioCodes Expands Collaboration With AWS and Amazon Chime to Enable Business Phone Call Analytics

LOD, Israel, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

In April 2019 AudioCodes announced that its Mediant SBCs were successfully tested with Amazon Chime Voice Connector

AudioCodes announced that its Mediant SBCs were successfully tested with Amazon Chime Voice Connector AudioCodes Mediant SBCs have now been successfully tested with Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIPREC streaming feature

Amazon Chime Voice Connector is a service that enables enterprises to migrate their telephony workloads to AWS

Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIPREC streaming in conjunction with AudioCodes SBCs enables organizations to leverage AWS cognitive voice services for voice applications such as:

assistance with compliance verification related to financial transaction calls



generating insights from call transcriptions



identifying the need for real-time agent assistance

AudioCodes Mediant family of SBCs includes cloud-native, virtualized and appliance models

Mediant SBCs are a highly scalable range of products that deliver comprehensive SIP interoperability, robust security and superior voice quality

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to allow customers to benefit from advanced phone call analytics such as transcription and sentiment analysis from AWS. In March 2019, AudioCodes announced the successful testing of its Mediant session border controller (SBC) family with the Amazon Chime Voice Connector. As part of the extended collaboration, AudioCodes' Mediant SBCs have also been successfully tested with the Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIP-based Media Recording (SIPREC) streaming capability.

Amazon Chime Voice Connector is a service that enables enterprises to migrate their telephony workloads to AWS. IT professionals can use Amazon Chime Voice Connector for low-cost SIP trunking with on-premises or cloud-based phone systems. Amazon Chime Voice Connector supports inbound calling, outbound calling, or both. Developers can also use Amazon Chime Voice Connector to build public switched telephone network (PSTN) calling in their own applications using the Amazon Chime SDK or stream audio for phone call analytics and machine learning. Previously, companies had to integrate and deploy expensive on-premises analytics hardware and software. Now enterprises can use the Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIPREC streaming feature to receive audio from their on-premises PBX or contact center for applications like transcription and sentiment analysis.

The AudioCodes Mediant family of SBCs, which includes cloud-native, virtualized and appliance models, enables organizations to connect their unified communications solution securely and reliably to the Amazon Chime Voice Connector service. The Mediant SBCs are a highly scalable range of products that deliver comprehensive SIP interoperability, robust security and superior voice quality. They are all certified for Microsoft Teams, including Direct Routing with media bypass, and provide integrated support for WebRTC communications. Featuring a micro-services architecture, the Mediant Cloud Edition (CE) SBC is designed for high-scale voice services in AWS and other clouds, with built-in high availability and cost-effective dynamic elasticity. With the recent testing of the Mediant SBC with the Voice Connector SIPREC streaming feature, organizations can leverage AWS cognitive voice services to assist with advanced business and contact center applications such as compliance verification related to financial transactions, generating insights from call transcription, or real-time agent assistance.

"Our customers tell us that legacy call analytics systems are inflexible and require expensive professional services to keep up with changing requirements," said Sid Rao, General Manager, Amazon Chime, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Using the AudioCodes Mediant SBC and the Amazon Chime Voice Connector SIPREC streaming feature, customers can now leverage AWS machine learning services for agile analytics solutions that meet their business needs."

"Businesses and enterprises are looking to increase competitiveness, productivity and efficiency by means of machine learning and analytics tools," said Yehuda Herscovici, Vice President, Product at AudioCodes. "The recent SIPREC collaboration with AWS allows our shared customers to securely stream their phone calls to AWS machine learning services for recording, transcription, voice processing and analysis, supporting their strategic business goals."

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2019 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contact

Shirley Nakar - Orgad

Director, Investor Relations

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

shirley@audiocodes.com

IR Agency Contact

Brett Maas, Managing Partner Hayden IR

Tel: +1-646-536-7331

Brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE AudioCodes

Related Links

https://www.audiocodes.com

