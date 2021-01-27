AudioCodes Launches SmartTAP 360⁰ Live Recording Solution as a Service for Microsoft Teams

LOD, Israel, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams is a portfolio of managed services that simplifies the integration of Microsoft Teams collaboration, unified communications and enterprise telephony

SmartTAP 360⁰ Live facilitates multiple recording use-cases, including compliance and regulation, quality monitoring, and virtual agents or conversational bots which require systematic high-quality recording

SmartTAP 360⁰ Live complies with digital retention standards and enables retrieval and analysis of voice interactions, as enterprises migrate to Microsoft Teams

According to a recent Microsoft announcement, Microsoft Teams reached 115 million daily users October 2020

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced the addition of its recording solution, SmartTAP 360⁰ Live, to its AudioCodes Live portfolio as a managed service. Having achieved Microsoft Teams certification, SmartTAP 360⁰ Live now enables organizations to meet their organizational compliance recording, quality management and malicious calling tracking requirements by seamlessly capturing enterprise calls directly through Teams.

AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams is a portfolio of managed services that simplifies the integration of Teams collaboration, unified communications and enterprise telephony. It provides a seamless, rapid and cost-effective migration to Teams for high quality voice and video collaboration, delivered as a fully managed service. As a component of AudioCodes Live, SmartTAP 360⁰ Live aims to revolutionize the Recording-as-a-Service space, by offering the solution in a service-based approach. Deploying SmartTAP 360⁰ Live as a service through the Azure cloud can be achieved simply and rapidly, with no need to pre-allocate special servers, virtual machines (VMs) or various management applications to support the recording application.

Users can start recording their entire spectrum of organizational interactions within a short time, using a pay-as-you-grow model for maximum agility and flexibility. Additionally, by using Microsoft 365 cloud connectivity, Teams users will be able to record all organizational voice calls (internal, inbound and outbound), video sessions and instant messaging (IM) conversations. The above-mentioned cloud benefits, together with AudioCodes' enterprise-class telephony architecture, that can be customized to the demands of customer-facing enterprises, make SmartTAP 360⁰ Live a best-of-breed alternative for organizational recording needs.

SmartTAP 360⁰ Live facilitates multiple recording use-cases, including compliance, regulation and quality monitoring. With the growing use of virtual agents or conversational bots in contact center environments, SmartTAP delivers systematic, high-quality recording that enables the continuous development and optimization of voice.AI technologies.

"We are delighted to bring our own certified and secure enterprise interaction recording solution to the Microsoft Teams ecosystem," commented Nimrode Borovsky, VP and General Manager, Enterprise at AudioCodes. "Offering SmartTAP 360⁰ Live as a service, either on premises or through the customer's Azure cloud, provides organizations with an easy-to-use and robust interactions recording alternative, while enabling them to store the recordings locally as required by GDPR and other nation-specific regulations."

Visit the AudioCodes website to learn more about SmartTAP 360⁰ Live

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2021 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contact

IR Agency Contact Shirley Nakar - Orgad

Director, Investor Relations

AudioCodes Tel: +972-3-976-4000 [email protected]

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Hayden IR Tel: +1-646-536-7331 [email protected]

SOURCE AudioCodes

http://www.audiocodes.com

