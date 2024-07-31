AudioCodes Meeting Insights Selected as Winner of 'Best Use of AI' Category in UC Awards 2024

Meeting Insights employs conversational AI to transform how organizations manage and leverage crucial information from Microsoft Teams meetings

Highlights

Meeting Insights is part of AudioCodes' growing offering of SaaS applications designed to meet evolving market demands for more flexible, scalable and integrated solutions for the modern workplace.

The award's judges recognized Meeting Insights' ability to leverage conversational AI to enhance users' productivity and overall communications experience.

Meeting Insights supports better decision-making through business-wide sharing of meeting intelligence, ensuring organizations operate more efficiently and effectively.

The solution can be deployed as a standalone application or delivered from the AudioCodes Live Platform, a unique SaaS delivery offering that leverages AI and Azure to enhance user, agent and customer experience.

Interested customers can enjoy a free 30-day trial of Meeting Insights to experience its value in extracting maximum productivity from online meetings.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading provider of unified communications voice, contact center and conversational AI applications and services for enterprises, today announced that its innovative Meeting Insights solution has been selected as the winner of the "Best Use of AI" category in the prestigious UC Awards 2024, hosted by leading industry news publication UC Today. In selecting Meeting Insights, the award's panel of judges recognized the solution's ability to leverage conversational AI to enhance users' productivity and overall communications experience. The win highlights AudioCodes' commitment to its growing offering of cloud-based SaaS applications and services designed to meet evolving market demands for more flexible, scalable, and integrated solutions.

Through its use of conversational AI, Meeting Insights enhances Microsoft Teams meeting management by providing structured agendas, real-time transcription, and automated notetaking. It tracks participant engagement and offers actionable analytics, helping organizations improve meeting effectiveness. With seamless integration into existing tools, Meeting Insights ensures that critical information from work meetings is captured, and follow-ups are streamlined, boosting productivity and accountability across teams.

The solution transforms Teams meetings into business insights by recording and transcribing meetings and storing them in a central repository. AI analyzes both voice and presentation content, providing tailored insights for different roles in the organization. It allows users to view, listen to, or navigate directly to specific meeting points through extracted insights or shared content. By making critical information accessible and actionable, Meeting Insights supports better decision-making across all management levels, ensuring organizations operate more efficiently and effectively.

"We are truly honored that Meeting Insights has been selected as the winner of this year's UC Award in the 'Best Use of AI' category," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer at AudioCodes. "This award is a testament to the uniqueness of our solution and the real value we deliver to our customers by employing cutting-edge conversational AI technology to extract maximum productivity from their business meetings."

Meeting Insights is available as a 30-day free trial via the AudioCodes website. Interested customers can easily connect their environment to Meeting Insights and start benefitting from automated AI insights for their Microsoft Teams meetings.

