AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

LOD, Israel, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Third Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 10% year-over-year to $56.6 million ;

; Quarterly service revenues increased by 19.9% year-over-year to $19.6 million ; and

; and Quarterly UC-SIP revenues increased by about 20% year-over-year.

GAAP results :

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin percentage was 67.1%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin percentage was 19.8%; and

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $7 . 0 million, or $0 . 20 per diluted share.

: - Quarterly GAAP gross margin percentage was 67.1%; - Quarterly GAAP operating margin percentage was 19.8%; and - Quarterly GAAP net income was 0 million, or . per diluted share. Non-GAAP results :

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 67.4%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin percentage was 2 3.7%; and

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $ 1 3.3 million, or $0 . 3 8 per diluted share.

: - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 67.4%; - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin percentage was 3.7%; and - Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $ 3.3 million, or . 8 per diluted share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.9 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. AudioCodes declared a cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of $4.6 million , was paid on September 1, 2020 .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $56.6 million compared to $53.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $51.4 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Net income was $7.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $13.3 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $7.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses or income related to revaluation of an earn-out liability in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe; (iv) financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies and (v) non-cash deferred tax expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. Cash and cash equivalents, long- and short-term bank deposits and long- and short-term marketable securities were $176.4 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $71.9 million as of December 31, 2019. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, long- and short-term bank deposits and long- and short-term marketable securities was the result of the receipt of the net proceeds of the Company's public offering in June 2020, as well as due to cash provided by operating activities offset, in part, by the payment of cash dividends during 2020.

"We are pleased to report record financial results for the third quarter of 2020," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes. "With work-from-home (WFH) becoming the new normal in today's world, we see Collaboration taking center stage in enabling the agenda and implementation plans of many organizations in order to enhance their productivity and competitiveness in the markets they serve. This trend has driven the accelerated transition to a digital workplace by many enterprises, and presents us with an opportunity to take part in this accelerated digital transformation trend and increased reliance on digital collaboration tools."

Mr. Adlersberg continued, "As a result, we experienced strong demand and business momentum across the key segments we serve such as the UCaaS and Contact Center markets. Coupling this favorable business momentum with our continued improved efficiency and productivity, we improved our financial performance year-over-year to record levels. Underscoring our financial success were improved gross margin and operating margin, increase of net income above 75% compared to the year-ago-quarter, and strong cash flow from operations.

"We continued to experience increased demand and activity related to the Microsoft Teams collaboration solution. As in previous quarters, we continued to make progress in our Voice.ai business, including with our Meeting Insights which targets meetings recap applications, the Voice.ai Gateway, which facilitates voice interaction with virtual agents, and in our Voca business where we saw increased demand for conversational AI. Looking forward, we expect that Collaboration and WFH will continue to drive success in our business and remain a mainstream industry trend for coming years. We plan to continue our investment in future solutions and product offerings in the UCaaS market and focus on the return on investment to our shareholders," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Cash Dividend

On August 5, 2020, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of $4.6 million, was paid on September 1, 2020 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 17, 2020.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2020 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one the following numbers:

United States Participants: +1 (877) 407-0778

International Participants: +1 (201) 689-8565

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2020 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Summary financial data follows



AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,635

$ 64,773 Restricted cash 5,000

5,000 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 84,742

1,416 Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest 247

- Trade receivables, net 31,154

27,501 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,742

5,626 Inventories 30,322

28,275 Total current assets 218,842

132,591







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ 469

$ 694 Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest 27,281

- Deferred tax assets 12,787

20,466 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,901

29,688 Severance pay funds 19,370

19,370 Total long-term assets 85,808

70,218







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 4,622

4,392







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 36,874

37,123







Total assets $ 346,146

$ 244,324







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term bank loans $ 1,525

$ 2,473 Trade payables 6,594

6,628 Other payables and accrued expenses 25,436

24,692 IIA settlement liability 10,885

10,750 Deferred revenues 36,175

33,538 Short-term operating lease liabilities 8,535

8,579 Total current liabilities 89,150

86,660







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 20,736

$ 20,313 Long-term bank loans 300

1,200 IIA settlement liability 10,885

10,749 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 11,050

9,831 Long-term operating lease liabilities 17,568

23,097 Total long-term liabilities 60,539

65,190







Total shareholders' equity 196,457

92,474 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 346,146

$ 244,324

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data







Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 107,688

$ 100,375

$ 36,987

$ 35,079 Services 54,420

47,115

19,577

16,333 Total Revenues 162,108

147,490

56,564

51,412 Cost of revenues:













Products 42,313

43,682

14,520

15,532 Services 11,839

10,914

4,065

3,529 Total Cost of revenues 54,152

54,596

18,585

19,061 Gross profit 107,956

92,894

37,979

32,351 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 33,544

30,258

10,738

10,599 Selling and marketing 38,107

37,885

12,521

12,665 General and administrative 10,073

8,354

3,495

3,091 Total operating expenses 81,724

76,497

26,754

26,355 Operating income 26,232

16,397

11,225

5,996 Financial income (expenses), net 958

(1,992)

504

(913) Income before taxes on income 27,190

14,405

11,729

5,083 Taxes on income, net (8,323)

(2,195)

(4,765)

(716) Net income $ 18,867

$ 12,210

$ 6,964

$ 4,367 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.61

$ 0.42

$ 0.21

$ 0.15 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.58

$ 0.40

$ 0.20

$ 0.14 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings per share (in

thousands) 30,951

29,195

32,673

29,157 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings per share (in

thousands) 32,484

30,705

34,198

30,642

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















GAAP net income $ 18,867

$ 12,210

$ 6,964

$ 4,367 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.58

$ 0.40

$ 0.20

$ 0.14 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 157

121

58

55 Amortization expenses (2) 204

204

68

68

361

325

126

123 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 764

648

274

226 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,668

1,360

1,045

606 Amortization expenses (2) 45

45

15

15

2,713

1,405

1,060

621 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 1,984

1,204

720

465 Revaluation of earn-out liability (3) -

(23)

-

-

1,984

1,181

720

465 Financial expenses:













Exchange rate differences (4) (871)

2,330

(418)

1,072















Income taxes:













Deferred tax expense (5) 7,678

1,632

4,524

544 Non-GAAP net income $ 31,496

$ 19,731

$ 13,250

$ 7,418 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.96

$ 0.63

$ 0.38

$ 0.24

(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Active Communications Europe assets.

(3) Expenses or income related to revaluation of an earn-out liability in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe.

(4) Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(5) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 18,867

$ 12,210

$ 6,964

$ 4,367 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

1,681

1,522

562

542 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and

accretion of discounts, net

38

79

38

- Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

423

124

(201)

239 Share-based compensation expenses

5,573

3,333

2,097

1,352 Decrease in deferred tax assets, net

7,637

1,481

4,510

528 Increase (decrease) in accrued interest and exchange

rate effect of loans, marketable securities and bank

deposits

(19)

120

(20)

(39) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

5,720

5,901

1,822

1,838 Decrease in operating lease liabilities

(7,506)

(5,516)

(3,322)

(2,803) Changes in IIA settlement liability, net

271

-

210

- Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

(3,653)

(2,006)

(1,010)

617 Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid

expenses

(1,749)

482

(1,732)

279 Increase in inventories

(2,454)

(7,677)

(1,046)

(421) Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(34)

1,631

1,983

(2,036) Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued

expenses

(304)

1,424

673))

(641) Increase in deferred revenues

3,898

7,648

692

217 Net cash provided by operating activities

28,389

20,756

10,874

4,039

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Investment in short-term deposits

(84,000)

-

(84,000)

- Proceeds from short-term deposits

674

10,962

223

4,991 Proceeds from long-term deposits

225

900

75

300 Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

-

19,385

-

- Purchase of marketable securities

(27,664)

(10,006)

(27,664)

(10,006) Purchase of property and equipment

(1,112)

(1,676)

(471)

(315) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(111,877)

19,565

(111,837)

(5,030)



















AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares

-

(8,002)

-

- Repayment of bank loans

(1,865)

(1,853)

(627)

(616) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(7,587)

(6,720)

(3,721)

(3,502) Payment related to the acquisition of ACS

-

(410)

-

- Proceeds from issuance of shares, net

85,426

-

(228)

- Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of

options and warrants

1,376

2,233

325

771 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

77,350

(14,752)

(4,251)

(3,347)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash

(6,138)

25,569

(105,214)

(4,338) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning

of period

69,773

31,503

168,849

61,410 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of

period

$ 63,635

$ 57,072

$ 63,635

$ 57,072

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1305758/Conduent_Logo.jpg

Company Contacts

IR Agency Contact Niran Baruch, VP Finance & Chief Financial Officer AudioCodes Tel: +972-3-976-4000 [email protected] Shirley Nakar, Director, Investor Relations AudioCodes Tel: +972-3-976-4000 [email protected] Brett Maas,

Managing Director

Hayden IR

Tel: +1-646-536-7331

[email protected]

SOURCE AudioCodes