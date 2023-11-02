AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

LOD, Israel, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Quarter Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 2.6% sequentially to $61.6 million .

. Quarterly Service revenues of $30.6 million accounted for 49.6% of revenues

accounted for 49.6% of revenues GAAP results:

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 66.5% compared to 64.1% in the prior quarter;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 9.4% compared to 3.8% in the prior quarter; and

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $4.3 million , or $0.14 per diluted share compared to $1.1 million , or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP results:

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 67.3% compared to 64.5% in the prior quarter;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 15.5% compared to 9.5% in the prior quarter; and

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $8.3 million , or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million , or $0.16 per diluted share in the prior quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.2 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. AudioCodes declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of $5.7 million , was paid on August 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 17, 2023 .

per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of , was paid on to shareholders of record on . AudioCodes repurchased 880,457 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $9.0 million .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $61.6 million compared to $60.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $69.7 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Net income was $4.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $5.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $8.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $5.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $10.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) other income related to a payment made by the landlord to AudioCodes Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey; (v) financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses (income); and (vii) non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments were $102.5 million as of September 30, 2023 compared to $124.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2023.

"I am pleased to report solid third quarter 2023 results with improved growth in strategic areas of our business," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

We continued to perform well in our enterprise business, now reaching a record 90% of the company revenues. Microsoft-related business in the quarter grew 13% year-over-year, with Microsoft Teams business up 21% year over year. We experienced continued strong momentum of our AudioCodes Live managed services, with ARR growing over 50% year-over-year ending the quarter at $43 million, which means we are on track to achieve our target of $46- $50 million in 2023, representing approximately 50% year-over-year growth.

Additionally, customer experience (CX) performance improved to 13% year-over-year growth in the quarter and conversational AI business bookings grew over 50% year-over-year. Our investments in product innovation in conversational AI are paying off and have successfully positioned our CX segment for faster sustainable top-line growth. Since the announcement of Microsoft Teams certification of Voca CIC, our lightweight AI-first Teams CCaaS platform, we have seen a step-up in customer interest and engagement. The success with our CCaaS offering is having a pull-through effect on the rest of our conversational AI portfolio, in particular in our Generative AI powered recording services. We now see rising interest and progress made with our Meeting Insights workflow productivity application and SmartTAP compliance recording.

This strong performance in strategic areas of our business coupled with the flow-through impact of previously announced initiatives in cost savings drove significant sequential operating margin improvement in the quarter.

Despite the tragic events in Israel over the past three weeks, our global business has continued to operate without material disruptions due to our diverse global presence, lessons learned during the Covid pandemic, and thanks to the commitment and dedication of our employees and partners across the world. Moreover, the aforementioned positive business developments, backed by leading indicators such as pipeline remaining robust, give us increasing confidence in our previously stated commitment to return to top-line growth with meaningful margin expansion in 2024 and beyond," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

In June 2023, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $25 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through December 27, 2023.

On August 1, 2023, the Company declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.7 million, was paid on August 31, 2023 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 17, 2023.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company acquired 880,457 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $9.0 million.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $10.0 million available under the approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



September 30,

December 31,

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,679

$ 24,535 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 202

5,210 Short-term marketable securities 4,042

2,120 Short-term financial investments -

15,258 Trade receivables, net 49,636

56,424 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 8,434

10,006 Inventories 44,829

36,377 Total current assets 134,822

149,930







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term Trade receivables $ 15,242

$13,099 Long-term marketable securities 67,727

75,946 Long-term financial investments 2,826

1,242 Deferred tax assets 7,808

9,073 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,940

13,517 Severance pay funds 16,548

17,933 Total long-term assets 148,091

130,810







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 7,859

3,965







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 38,714

39,126







Total assets $ 329,486

$ 323,831







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables $ 6,638

11,338 Other payables and accrued expenses 35,058

38,316 Deferred revenues 38,799

36,634 Short-term operating lease liabilities 6,428

8,169 Total current liabilities 86,923

94,457







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 15,877

$ 17,755 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 17,473

16,308 Long-term operating lease liabilities 29,992

5,551 Total long-term liabilities 63,342

39,614







Total shareholders' equity 179,221

189,760 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 329,486

$ 323,831

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 91,299

$ 122,285

$ 31,039

$ 42,879 Services 89,525

82,152

30,552

26,841 Total Revenues 180,824

204,437

61,591

69,720 Cost of revenues:













Products 36,568

47,851

11,347

17,733 Services 28,299

23,966

9,307

8,237 Total Cost of revenues 64,867

71,817

20,654

25,970 Gross profit 115,957

132,620

40,937

43,750 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 43,363

44,752

13,960

14,811 Selling and marketing 52,747

52,035

17,221

17,663 General and administrative 12,657

12,850

3,977

4,267 Total operating expenses 108,767

109,637

35,158

36,741 Operating income 7,190

22,983

5,779

7,009 Financial income, net 1,688

2,195

492

344 Income before taxes on income 8,878

25,178

6,271

7,353 Taxes on income, net (3,753)

(4,261)

(2,019)

(1,980) Net income $ 5,125

$ 20,917

$ 4,252

$ 5,373 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.16

$ 0.66

$ 0.14

$ 0.17 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.16

$ 0.64

$ 0.14

$ 0.17 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings per share (in

thousands) 31,642

31,919

31,390

31,717 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings per share (in

thousands) 31,807

32,619

31,374

32,256

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 5,125

$ 20,917

$ 4,252

$ 5,373 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.16

$ 0.64

$ 0.14

$ 0.17 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 304

300

94

126 Amortization expenses (2) 379

570

122

190 Lease expenses (7) 322

-

322

-

1,005

870

538

316 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 2,090

2,642

649

755 Deferred payments expense (3) 375

375

125

125 Lease expenses (7) 362

-

362

-

2,827

3,017

1,136

880 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 3,380

4,694

1,050

1,543 Amortization expenses (2) 33

33

11

11 Deferred payments expense (3) 375

375

125

125 Lease expenses (7) 40

-

40

-

3,828

5,102

1,226

1,679 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 3,242

3,734

814

1,212 Other Income (4) -

(1,093)

-

(283) Lease expenses (7) 80

-

80

-

3,322

2,641

894

929 Financial expenses (income):













Exchange rate differences (5) (1,237)

(1,094)

(767)

121















Income taxes:













Deferred tax (6) 1,247

1,576

1,023

1,223 Non-GAAP net income $ 16,117

$ 33,029

$ 8,302

$ 10,521 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.49

$ 0.99

$ 0.25

$ 0.32 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands) 32,870

33,449

32,576

33,231



















(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.

(3) Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd.

(4) Other income related to a payment made to AudioCodes Inc. in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey.

(5) Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.(6) Non-cash deferred tax expense.

(7) Non-cash lease expense which is required to be recorded during the quarter even though this is a free rent period under the lease for the Company's new headquarters.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands









Nine months ended

Three months ended





September 30,

September 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income

$ 5,125

$ 20,917

$ 4,252

$ 5,373

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

1,972

2,261

652

797

Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of discounts, net

1,027

1,155

315

362

Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

(493)

(332)

(221)

265

Share-based compensation expenses

9,016

11,370

2,607

3,636

Decrease in deferred tax assets, net

1,164

1,424

996

1,187

Cash financial loss (income), net

(397)

(728)

(65)

(400)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

6,688

4,639

2,406

1,497

Decrease in operating lease liabilities

(8,411)

(9,258)

(4,056)

(3,029)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

4,645

(12,487)

(2,294)

(5,114)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses

1,572

(1,344)

(339)

(124)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(8,605)

(8,048)

907

(4,198)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(4,700)

4,639

(482)

5,064

Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses

(6,414)

(6,203)

(1,480)

(1,404)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

3,423

(147)

(3,020)

(1,810)

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,612

7,858

178

2,102

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Investment in short-term deposits

-

(5,000)

-

-

Proceeds from short-term deposits

5,008

15

2

2

Proceeds from long-term deposits

-

94

-

94

Proceeds of marketable securities

3,846

-

3,846

-

Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

3,084

1,123

1,084

-

Proceeds from redemption of financial investments

14,094

-

3,051

-

Purchase of financial investments

(81)

(16,210)

(81)

(540)

Net cash paid in acquisition of subsidiary

-

(100)

-

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(5,301)

(1,151)

(2,038)

(572)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

20,650

(21,229)

5,864

(1,016)

























AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares

(11,973)

(35,241)

(9,047)

(6,072) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(11,399)

(11,552)

(5,681)

(5,720) Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options

254

533

140

352 Net cash used in financing activities

(23,118)

(46,260)

(14,588)

(11,440)

















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

3,144

(59,631)

(8,546)

(10,354) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

24,535

84,523

36,225

35,246 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 27,679

$ 24,892

$ 27,679

$ 24,892

