AudioCodes Voca CIC Now Certified for Microsoft Teams Unify Integration for Voice Agents

Voca CIC is among the first solutions certified under Microsoft's new Teams Voice Agent Certification Program, now certified for Microsoft Teams Contact Center and the AI Voice Agents in front of it

OR YEHUDA, Israel, August 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlights

AudioCodes Voca Conversational Interaction Center (Voca CIC) is now certified for the Microsoft Teams Unify integration model for Voice Agents, among the first solutions certified under the new program

Already Certified for Microsoft Teams Unify Integration model for Contact Center, Voca CIC now adds voice agent certification, extending certified coverage from live agent workflows to AI-powered conversations

The solution is delivered as a fully Managed Service, with implementation and ongoing support directly from AudioCodes

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and AI-powered solutions for the digital workplace and customer experience, today announced that its Voca Conversational Interaction Center (Voca CIC) has been certified for Microsoft Teams Unify integration model for Voice Agents, among the first solutions certified under the Microsoft Teams Voice Agent Certification Program.

With this certification, Voca CIC's AI Voice Agents for Microsoft Teams can answer incoming calls, provide information, authenticate callers and capture intent, then route each call to the right Teams Phone destination, whether an Auto Attendant, a Call Queue, an individual Teams user or a live Contact Center agent. The full caller context is preserved along the interaction journey, so callers explain themselves once and the live agent conversation continues where AI left off.

The new certification joins Voca CIC being certified for Microsoft Teams Unify integration model for Contact Center. Together, the two certifications validate Voca CIC across both pillars of customer experience on Microsoft Teams: the Contact Center where customer and live agents hold conversations, and the AI-powered Voice Agents in front of it.

As part of the certification process, Voca CIC completed independent third-party functional validation and a full security and compliance review by Microsoft, confirming the solution meets the tightest enterprise standards for data handling, security, latency and accuracy of AI responses.

The solution is provided as a fully Managed Service: AudioCodes handles implementation, operation and ongoing support, giving enterprises building their cloud and AI strategy on Microsoft Teams and Azure one address for customer experience capabilities, from CCaaS to Voice Agents.

"Voice AI shines where it actually performs," said Elad Sananes, Head of Product Management for Voca CIC at AudioCodes. "Beyond AI performance, this achievement is about intelligent, efficient use of a modern technology stack: one AI experience built on Azure, tying the interaction from the Voice Agent all the way to a live user, directly in the Microsoft Teams client, fully aligned with Microsoft's most modern and capable technology. I'm proud of the team for continuing to lead the pack in customer experience for Microsoft Teams Phone."

"We're pleased to continue our collaboration with AudioCodes as they help organizations deliver AI-powered customer engagement experiences with Microsoft Teams. By combining AudioCodes' expertise with Microsoft's communications and AI platform, we're enabling our mutual customers to simplify deployment, accelerate innovation, and deliver more intelligent experiences for the people they serve," said Albert Kooiman, General Manager, Partner Engineering and Customer Experiences at Microsoft.

Voca CIC is available as a 30-day free trial on the AudioCodes website, Microsoft Marketplace and the Teams Store. New customers can build a conversational contact center in minutes, including AI and omnichannel features, along with a free phone number from AudioCodes for instant evaluation.

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About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC), is a global leader in enterprise voice and VoiceAI business solutions. We help organizations unlock the full value of voice, transforming every conversation, whether human or AI, into a strategic asset that drives better business outcomes. Our portfolio spans voice connectivity, unified communications and contact center integration, and next-generation voice AI applications that enhance collaboration, automate workflows and deliver real-time insights. With over 30 years of global experience and trusted by 65 of the Fortune 100, AudioCodes powers the intelligent enterprise, connecting people, platforms and data to move business forward.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; the effects of the current terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and Israel and Hezbollah as well as the possibility that this could develop into a broader regional conflict involving Israel with other parties, may affect our operations and may limit our ability to produce and sell our solutions; any disruption in our operations by the obligations of our personnel to perform military service as a result of current or future military actions involving Israel; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2026 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, and AudioCodes Room Experience are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contacts

Niran Baruch,

Chief Financial Officer

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

[email protected]

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