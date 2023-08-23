Authomize Now Integrates with Ping Identity's PingOne DaVinci to Remediate Identity Security Risks with Automated Workflows

TEL AVIV, Israel and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize announced a new integration with Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will enable customers to leverage Authomize's Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities, contextual insights, and OpenITDR ecosystem to ensure security by automating remediation workflows in DaVinci.

Authomize joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag and drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

Ping Identity customers can now pull advanced detection alerts from Authomize to DaVinci, easily orchestrating rapid remediation workflows of identity and access management (IAM) issues. With Authomize, visibility is provided across the entire cloud stack, including IaaS, SaaS, and IAM, in addition to continuous monitoring of user risks such as changes to access privileges, new admins, and over-privileged accounts.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Ping Identity and bring Authomize's extensive detection and contextual data capabilities to the table, enabling our customers to benefit from faster and more effective remediations of their identity and access issues," says Yuval Inchi, Head of Product at Authomize. "We hope our shared users will take advantage of this opportunity to create workflows in DaVinci and leverage our rich identity and access contextual data to aid in investigations, helping to better secure everything they build, own, and use across all their cloud environments. Integrating with DaVinci, alongside our OpenITDR workflow framework, strengthens our position as a critical player in our customers' security operations capabilities."

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Authomize leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

For more information on Authomize's work with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.

About Authomize

The first agentless Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) Platform, Authomize continuously monitors identities, access privileges, assets, and activities to secure apps and cloud services. Our full-stack yet granular visibility across IaaS and SaaS environments enables organizations to understand how their access privileges are being used and ensure effective control over the security of their assets. Backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Microsoft M12 venture fund, Entrée Capital, and Tenable, Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Austin. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com

