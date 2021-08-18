Aviv Clinics Revolutionizes Treatment for Fibromyalgia

Recent discoveries made at the Sagol Center found that Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) treatment for Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS) can help enhance people's overall health and quality of life. Research proves that HBOT helped improve symptoms of FMS in 70% of patients.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviv Clinics is excited to offer a treatment plan to help ease Fibromyalgia patients' pain. Recent studies have proved that Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) treatment is successful for those suffering from Fibromyalgia Syndrome (FMS). FMS is a long-term condition causing extreme pain throughout the entire body. There is no known cause for FMS or explanation of why people struggle with this syndrome. It has been documented that there may be a link between emotional stress, brain injury, or viral disease in those suffering with FMS.

Aviv's unique medical goal is to first heal the damaged brain tissue which causes the pain felt by FMS patients throughout their entire bodies. There is currently no exact treatment for those suffering with Fibromyalgia . Aviv offers hope to FMS patients with a treatment that shows promising results.

As part of Aviv Clinics advanced treatment program, all regimens are personalized to best fit the patient and their particular needs. The Aviv Clinics team first diagnoses the severity of the damaged brain tissue using state of the art testing. The Aviv medical team then designs a suitable individualized treatment plan by using both physical and neurological tests. Their highly trained staff advises each patient on the HBOT treatment plan created for them.

Clinical studies found that Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) greatly improves the symptoms of Fibromyalgia including pain, sleeplessness and cognitive dysfunction. There are substantial benefits both at the cellular level, the mind, and the body when using HBOT treatment for FMS pain management. Aviv's Medical Program focuses on the benefits of HBOT for improved brain function which directly translates to improving patients' overall health and their ultimate goal of a happier life.

