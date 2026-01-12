Axon Vision Receives Order from Leonardo DRS for AI-Driven C-UAS systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon Vision (TASE: AXN), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for defense applications, announced today that it has received an order from Leonardo DRS for the delivery of its new AI-based system for C-UAS missions. Valued at approximately $350,000, the contract covers the delivery of an initial set of systems that provides end-to-end detection, classification, tracking, and interception of aerial threats (C-UAS) and other rapidly evolving threats requiring immediate response.

This order represents a further step in the strategic cooperation between Axon Vision and Leonardo DRS, following the partnership agreement signed in late 2025. Leveraging Leonardo DRS's proven expertise in advanced sensing and system integration with Axon Vision's field-tested AI technologies for perception, autonomy, and threat classification, the cooperation agreement aims to deliver AI-enabled mission systems that enhance platform survivability, situational awareness, and lethality across multiple operational domains.

The new C-UAS systems are designed to support U.S. defense and homeland security forces and are scheduled to participate in a series of operational evaluations and live exercises across a range of manned and unmanned ground platforms. These activities are expected to support the validation of emerging operational concepts in counter-UAS and mobile force protection missions and to demonstrate the systems' flexibility, modularity, and readiness for deployment in diverse scenarios.

"We are proud to deepen our collaboration with Leonardo DRS through this new order," said Brig. Gen. (res.) Roy Riftin, CEO of Axon Vision. "Axon Vision's new C-UAS systems represent the next stage in delivering modular, AI-enabled solutions tailored to evolving operational needs. We look forward to supporting key U.S. stakeholders with advanced capabilities for aerial threat detection and response."

Ido Rozenberg, President, CTO & Co-Founder of Axon Vision, added: "Our new C-UAS system is an all-in-one solution that delivers detection, classification, tracking, and interception against fast-moving threats in less than one second. It is designed as a modular last line of defense, with standard military integration interfaces for rapid deployment on land and maritime platforms. The U.S. market is a key strategic focus for Axon Vision, and we expect 2026 to be a year of deployment and growth."

About Axon Vision

Founded by entrepreneurs Ido Rozenberg, Raz Roditti, and Michael Zolotov, Axon Vision is a leading provider of AI-based operational systems for the defense market. Axon Vision's combat-proven solutions, trusted by the IDF and international defense customers, feature modular, platform-agnostic architectures that integrate seamlessly with legacy and next-generation platforms, enhancing lethality, survivability, and mission effectiveness in dynamic battlefield environments.

For further information, visit www.axon-vision.com

