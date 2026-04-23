BAND Exits Stealth with $17M to Build the Communication and Interaction Layers for the Internet of Agents

BAND enables agents across frameworks, clouds, enterprises, partners, and personal environments to communicate, collaborate, and operate together in real time

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BAND, pioneering a new interaction layer for multi-agent systems, today announced its launch alongside a $17 million seed funding round with investment from Sierra Ventures, Hetz Ventures and Team8. The company is emerging from stealth to solve one of the most critical challenges in enterprise AI: enabling seamless communication and interaction between autonomous distributed agents across systems, teams, and organizations.

As enterprises begin deploying dozens or even hundreds of agents across engineering, security, and operations workflows, coordination between those agents is quickly becoming the next infrastructure challenge. By the end of 2026, 40% of enterprise applications will embed AI, yet 50% of agent deployments are predicted to fail due to insufficient runtime enforcement and multisystem interoperability and only 21% of companies currently have a mature governance and collaboration model to prevent it.

Currently, teams are forced to manually pass context between agents and maintain brittle coordination layers that were never designed for production-scale automation. What should be collaborative systems instead become fragmented siloes. In practice, this leaves developers and enterprise teams filling the gaps by manually passing information between agents, maintaining context across tools, and stitching together workflows that were never designed to function as a unified system.

BAND addresses these gaps by introducing a unified interaction layer that allows agents to discover each other, exchange context, delegate tasks and collaborate in real time, regardless of if they are custom agents written in leading frameworks like LangChain or CrewAI, third-party SaaS agents, coding agents such as Claude Code and Codex, or even personal AI assistants, such as OpenClaw. This critical shift transforms agents from isolated tools into coordinated participants in shared workflows.

"We're entering the agentic economy, where millions of agents will need to collaborate across companies, platforms, and environments," said Arick Goomanovsky, CEO and Co-Founder of BAND. "The challenge isn't only building more agents, but getting them to work together in real time. BAND is building the infrastructure that makes that communication and interaction seamless, so agents can operate as part of a production-ready system, not isolated tools. This isn't a nice-to-have, this is mission critical for the success of agent deployment in the enterprise."

BAND enables developers to move from manually coordinating coding agents to running continuous, multi-agent interactions where planning, coding, testing, and monitoring agents operate together with shared context. R&D teams can build modular multi-agent architectures, encompassing agents running on different clouds or on-premise environments, instead of relying on brittle, monolithic systems. Enterprises can connect internal agents with those embedded in SaaS platforms and partner environments, creating cross-functional automation that was previously impossible. At the same time, personal agents can begin to interact with business agents or other users' agents, pointing toward a future where individuals participate in a broader "internet of agents."

Key capabilities include:

A new architectural layer that provides shared infrastructure for multi-agent systems

Structured communication and delegation, preserving workflow context

Cross-framework interoperability without rewriting agents

Human-in-the-loop oversight for inspection, approval, and intervention

Agent discovery and connection across internal and external environments

Additionally, built-in governance gives enterprises full visibility into agent interactions, monitors task delegation, and enforces authority boundaries, enabling secure and scalable multi-agent operations.

"Multi-agent systems are quickly becoming the foundation of modern software," said Tim Guleri, Managing Director at Sierra Ventures. "Without a reliable and efficient way for agents to communicate, their potential is limited. BAND is building the missing layer that makes large-scale agent collaboration practical in all environments, in the enterprise and beyond."

The $17 million seed round will expand BAND's engineering team, accelerate product development, and grow its early design partner ecosystem across developers, enterprise platforms, and AI-native companies. Early adopters are already using BAND to build multi-agent systems in software development, enterprise automation, and advanced R&D.

About BAND

BAND builds enterprise-grade interaction infrastructure for distributed AI agents. Its platform enables real-time, multi-peer collaboration across agents and humans, while providing a runtime control plane that enforces policy, authority boundaries, and visibility across heterogeneous systems.

BAND supports developers, engineering teams, and enterprise platform leaders operating multi-agent ecosystems across internal systems, SaaS platforms, and partner environments.

BAND is backed by Team8, Hetz Ventures, and Sierra Ventures.

SOURCE BAND