Bank Leumi concludes Q3 2025 with an 18% increase in the net income, totaling NIS 2.7 billion ($817 million); ROE - 16.3%; Total dividend - NIS 2 billion ($605 million), 75% of the net income

Leumi continues to present a low efficiency ratio – among the best in the global financial system: 27%

Responsible growth in the loan portfolio – 1.3% in the quarter and 8.8% since the beginning of the year

Loan portfolio quality: NPL ratio among the lowest in the banking system – 0.41%

Robust financial indicators: Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.33%, total capital ratio of 14.87% and liquidity coverage ratio of 128%

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to NIS 2.7 billion ($817 million), compared to NIS 2.3 billion ($696 million) in the corresponding period last year – an 18% increase.

Return on equity in the third quarter of 2025 was 16.3%, compared with 15.5% in the corresponding period last year.

The efficiency ratio in Q3 2025 was 27%, compared with 31.1% in the corresponding period last year.

Dividend in Q3 2025 amounts to NIS 2 billion ($605 million), out of which approx. NIS 1.5 billion ($454 million) is cash dividend and the remainder is share buyback of up to NIS 500 million ($151 million). The dividend and share buyback constitute 75% of the net income for the quarter.

Responsible growth in the loan portfolio in strategic segments: The Bank continues to focus its growth in the credit portfolio in the corporate, commercial and mortgage segments. In Q3 2025, the credit portfolio grew by 1.3%. Since the beginning of the year, the credit portfolio grew by a total rate of 8.8%, with the corporate portfolio growing by 15.7%, the commercial portfolio growing by 3.4% and the mortgage portfolio growing by 5.1%.

Loan portfolio quality: Alongside a high increase in the loan portfolio, the Bank continues to present a high-quality loan portfolio. The NPL ratio continues to be among the lowest in the banking system, standing at 0.41%. Loan loss expenses in Q3 2025 reflect an expense rate of 0.03% of the average outstanding loans to the public, compared to an expense rate of 0.28% in the corresponding period last year.

High capital adequacy: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio as at September 30, 2025 was 12.33% and total capital ratio was 14.87%.

Liquidity coverage ratio as at September 30, 2025 was 128%.

The Bank's initiatives due to the war: The Bank implemented many initiatives for the benefit of the general public and its customers, including a series of unique benefits for IDF soldiers and reservists, households whose homes or properties have been damaged and have been evacuated, business owners and self-employed.

These initiatives are part of Leumi's policy to expand the Bank of Israel's relief program, publishing its own comprehensive relief program (in several stages) to business and retail customers from across Israel in 2025.

The updated financial relief to eligible customers includes, among others: A NIS 3,000 reimbursement of IDF reserve soldiers, A 0.25% decrease in the prime lending rate for customers with loans or mortgages, a NIS 500 grant to hundreds of thousands of eligible customers, providing interest on a positive balance in the current account, reduction or exemption from interest charges on a negative balance in the current account (overdraft) and more.

In addition, since the outbreak of the war, the Bank made substantial donations for the benefit of residents of the confrontation lines, IDF soldiers - both on active and reserve duty, hospitals and first responder and aid organizations.

The total cost of relief in Q3 2025 is estimated at NIS 172 million ($52 million).

Development of Balance Sheet Items:

Shareholders' equity as at September 30, 2025 totaled NIS 67 billion ($20.3 billion), compared to NIS 60.3 billion ($18.2 billion) as at September 30, 2024 - an 11.3% increase.

Net credit to the public as at September 30, 2025 totaled NIS 495.4 billion ($149.8 billion), compared to NIS 447 billion ($135.2 billion) as at September 30, 2024 – a 10.8% increase.

Housing loans (mortgages) as at September 30, 2025 totaled NIS 154.1 billion ($46.6 billion), compared to NIS 142.7 billion ($43.2 billion) as at September 30, 2024 – an 8% increase.

Credit to retail customers as at September 30, 2025 totaled NIS 31.1 billion ($9.4 billion), compared to NIS 30.3 billion ($9.2 billion) as at September 30, 2024 - a 2.6% increase.

Credit to small businesses as at September 30, 2025 totaled NIS 27.9 billion ($8.4 billion), compared to NIS 27 billion ($8.2 billion) as at September 30, 2024 - a 3.3% increase.

Middle-market credit as at September 30, 2025 totaled NIS 67.3 billion ($20.4 billion), compared to NIS 64.6 billion ($19.5 billion) as at September 30, 2024 - a 4.2% increase.

Corporate credit (including real estate) as at September 30, 2025 totaled NIS 158.9 billion ($48.1 billion), compared to NIS 135.8 billion ($41.1 billion) as at September 30, 2024 - a 17% increase.

Deposits by the public as at September 30, 2025 totaled NIS 641.1 billion ($193.9 billion), compared to NIS 588.3 billion ($177.9 billion) as at September 30, 2024 - a 9% increase.

Deposits by retail customers as at September 30, 2025 totaled NIS 229.1 billion ($69.3 billion), compared to NIS 226 billion ($68.4 billion) as at September 30, 2024 - a 1.4% increase.

Deposits by small businesses as at September 30, 2025 totaled NIS 60.4 billion ($18.3 billion), compared to NIS 57 billion ($17.2 billion) as at September 30, 2024 - a 5.8% increase.

CET1 capital ratio as at September 30, 2025 was 12.33%, compared to 12.07% as at September 30, 2024.

Total capital ratio as at Sep. 30, 2025 was 14.87%, compared to 14.77% as at Sep. 30, 2024.

Leumi Group - Key Financials

Profit and Profitability (in NIS millions)



For the three months

ended September 30 Change in

NIS million Change in % 2025 2024 Net Interest income 4,471 4,545 (74) (1.6) Loan loss expenses 32 312 (280) (89.7) Non-interest income 1,490 978 512 52.4 Operating and other expenses 1,609 1,716 (107) (6.2) Profit before tax 4,320 3,495 (825) 23.6 Provision for tax 1,719 1,285 434 33.8 Profit after tax 2,601 2,210 391 17.7 The Bank's share in profits of associates 99 83 16 19.3 Net income attributable to the bank's shareholders 2,700 2,293 407 17.7 Return on equity (%) 16.3 15.5



Earnings per share (NIS) 1.81 1.51







For the nine months

ended September 30 Change in

NIS million Change in % 2025 2024 Net Interest income 13,028 12,690 338 2.7 Loan loss expenses 310 516 (206) (39.9) Non-interest income 4,304 4,871 (567) (11.6) Operating and other expenses 4,950 5,192 (242) (4.7) Profit before tax 12,072 11,853 219 1.8 Provision for tax 4,634 4,128 506 12.3 Profit after tax 7,438 7,725 (287) (3.7) The Bank's share in profits (losses) of associates 275 (378) 653 - Net income attributable to the bank's shareholders 7,713 7,347 366 5 Return on equity (%) 16 17.1



Earnings per share (NIS) 5.15 4.83





Development of Balance Sheet Items (in NIS millions)



As at September 30 Change in % 2025 2024 Net loans to the public 495,387 446,951 10.8 Deposits by the public 641,123 588,305 9 Shareholders' equity 67,043 60,258 11.3 Total assets 827,113 753,639 9.7

Principal Financial Ratios (%)



As at September 30 2025 2024 Net loans to the public to total assets 59.9 59.3 Deposits by the public to total assets 77.5 78.1 Total equity to risk assets 14.87 14.77 Tier 1 capital to risk assets 12.33 12.07 Leverage ratio 7.13 7.01 Liquidity coverage ratio 128 124

The data in this press release has been converted into US dollars solely for convenience purposes, at the representative exchange rate published by the Bank of Israel on September 30, 2025 - NIS 3.306.

