BBT.live and Advantech to Showcase Next-Generation Secure Connectivity Solution for Service Providers at MWC2024 Barcelona

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, a trailblazer in advanced secure connectivity, proudly announces its collaboration with Advantech to unveil a cutting-edge solution at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC2024) Barcelona. Together, BBT.live and Advantech will present the next-generation Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and Security Service Edge (SSE) solution, specifically designed for Service Providers. Attendees are invited to experience this groundbreaking technology firsthand at Advantech's booth #5D74 in Hall 5.

BBT.live's BeBroadband™ as a Service marks a significant milestone in secured connectivity solutions tailored for Service Providers. This transformative cloud-based offering is designed to empower them with the tools necessary to meet the evolving connectivity needs of their business clients. BeBroadband™ as a Service encompasses a comprehensive suite of features to enhance security, performance, and flexibility for Service Providers and their clientele.

Key Features of BeBroadband™ as a Service Platform include:

Cloud-Based Secure Connectivity.

Complimentary with any Fixed WAN and/or Wireless WAN, including 5G cellular.

Innovative Technology: BeBroadband ™ integrates cutting-edge technologies such as Zero Trust Network Access ( ZTNA ), advanced security measures, and WAN optimization.

BBT.live's collaboration with Advantech extends beyond technology to bridge Service Providers with expertise and excellence. BeBroadband™ as a Service is preloaded on Advantech's Edge Computing devices, with Advantech's FWA-1112VCL Edge-Devices being the most popular. During the MWC2024, BBT.live offers Service Providers up to 3 months of complimentary subscription with the Advantech FWA-1112VCL preloaded Edge-Device. This initiative simplifies the adoption process and seamlessly enables Service Providers to integrate secure connectivity solutions into their offerings.

Commenting on the collaboration Erez Zelikovitz, EVP, Chief Product and Revenue Officer at BBT.live stated, "Our goal is to empower Service Providers with cost-effective and innovative solutions that drive success for their SMB/SME lucrative clients and meet their business processes. Through our collaboration with Advantech, we are simplifying the evaluation and adoption process, enabling Service Providers to deliver unmatched value to their clientele."

Brian Wilson, Associate Vice President of Sales at Advantech, emphasized the significance of secured connectivity in today's digital landscape, stating, "Secured connectivity plays a pivotal role in enabling individuals to stay connected and productive from anywhere. Our partnership with BBT.live enables Service Providers to harness the power of 5G technology, offering their clients enhanced connectivity and flexibility."

BeBroadband™ as a Service offers Service Providers unparalleled flexibility, performance, and security. By leveraging Advantech's Edge Devices and BBT.live's cloud-based platform, Service Providers can deliver seamless and secure connectivity solutions to their clients, empowering them to thrive in today's digital ecosystem.

About Advantech:

Advantech's corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. www.advantech.com/cloud-iot

About BBT.live:

BBT.live is a leading provider of innovative networking solutions dedicated to empowering businesses and Service Providers with cutting-edge technologies. With a focus on efficiency, security, and innovation, BBT.live is committed to driving success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

For further information about BBT.live and its offerings, please visit www.bbt.live.

