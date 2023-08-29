BBT.live and Eastronics/Newtronix sign partnership distribution agreement to support BBT.live North American sales drive

TEL AVIV, Israel , Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, the innovative company behind the BeBroadband™ SaaS platform, an SD-WAN/SASE as a Service built for multi-national infrastructure service providers, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement to support BBT.live expansion into North America. Newtronix, a New York based wholly owned subsidiary of Eastronics, will serve as a local partner managing supply chain, operations & logistics, including inventory, integration, fulfillment, and RMA process on behalf of BBT.live North America.

BBT.live's BeBroadband™ presents a comprehensive cloud-native solution meticulously crafted to empower service providers in implementing software-defined networking for their corporate clients. The solution optimizes network traffic, ensuring efficient transmission of data, elevating application performance and delivering an uninterrupted user experience, especially applicable to secure Remote Office Branch Office (ROBO) connectivity setups.

The holistic solution encompasses a robust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cybersecurity framework, seamless connectivity, WAN optimization, and a feature rich management and control mechanism. All these components are seamlessly orchestrated through a multi-tenant self-service portal. A single subscription for the full solution including edge appliance hardware from leading manufacturer Advantech.

As an SD-WAN/SASE as a Service company, BBT.live offersa sophisticated solution that seamlessly marries the capabilities of Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) and the cutting-edge potential of SASE. This amalgamation includes the pivotal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) features, leveraging cloud-native technology. The integrated proposition furnishes Service Providers and businesses with an adaptable, secure, and highly efficient network infrastructure.

"We are pleased to partner with Eastronics - Newtronix in promoting BeBroadband™ as a Service in a key market, that will support our plan for global growth," said Erez Zelikovitz, EVP of Product and Revenue at BBT.live. "The partnership will help BBT.live & Newtronix to meet the growing North American demand."

"We are proud to become a BBT.live partner for its growing North American market activity," said Doron Eitan, Eastronics' Embedded Group Manager. "We believe this is a very promising mutual business opportunity, and we look forward to supporting the BBT.live vision to become a major player in the SASE, ZTNA global market."

About BBT.live:

BBT.live offers SD-WAN/SASE as a Service security and connectivity designed for service providers with the BeBroadband™ as a Service platform. BBT.live's tech-agnostic solution fits use cases across multiple verticals. Partnerships with Checkpoint for cyber-security protection, Rohde & Schwarz for Deep Packet inspection enabled WAN Optimization, Advantech, Intel, and more; BeBroadband™ offers an all-in-one SASE solution for managing and controlling business networks.

About Eastronics:

In business for nearly 70 years, Eastronics is a leading independent high-tech distribution company in Israel, servicing diverse end markets including IoT, industrial, security, automotive, AI, Embedded Computing and Communication. Eastronics is the Israeli distributor, and VAR, of Intel, Micron, Telit, Advantech, and many other leading vendors. From its Tel Aviv facilities, Eastronics employs a team of over 100 people, including highly experienced technical sales and application engineers.

