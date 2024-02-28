BBT.live Expands Seed Funding to $9.5 Million to Enhance Secured Connectivity Services for Service Providers

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live pioneers SASE over SD-WAN with BeBroadband™, a tailored SaaS platform for Service Providers targeting the lucrative SME/SMB market sectors.

BBT.live proudly announces the expansion of its seed funding round to a total of $9.5 million. Leading this expansion is Tzvi Neta, a dedicated existing investor with a total investment of $5.5 million, reaffirming support for BeBroadband™ as a Service, the secured connectivity subscription solution.

BeBroadband™ as a Service platform introduces a groundbreaking business model designed to streamline service provider sales cycles and reduce customer acquisition costs (CAC).

This comprehensive platform encompasses Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cybersecurity, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)/Secure Service Edge (SSE), multi-WAN connectivity, WAN optimization and Solution Orchestration through a user-friendly multi-tenant self-service portal.

Unique in the market; the all-inclusive subscription model uses an Edge-Device appliance, thanks to partnership with Advantech, a leading Edge-Device appliances manufacturer, eliminating the complexity and high deployment costs associated with competing solutions.

The Advantech solution is ideal for various use cases requiring secure connectivity, such as branch and site-to-site interconnects, remote work, Remote Office Branch Office (ROBO) and Internet of Things (IoT).

Tzvi Neta, owner and chairman of Automotive Equipment Group (AEV), leads the seed extension investment, bringing his total investment in BBT.live to $5.5 million. Neta, with a remarkable track record of successful investments in the Israeli tech ecosystem, has emphasized his confidence in both the BBT.live team and the broader Israeli tech sector.

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2020, with a branch in NJ, USA, BBT.live Inc. has grown to a team of 30 employees. BeBroadband™ as a Service Platform is commercially available and already deployed following two years of collaboration with design partners, including the Prodware Group France, a globally recognized innovator in IT with over 30 years of experience.

The BBT.live team, led by CEO & Co-Founder Moshe Levinson, EVP Chief Product and Revenue Officer Erez Zelikovitz, and Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder David Hay of Hebrew University, currently on sabbatical at Princeton University, is further strengthened by active executive board member Dani Harari, a highly decorated former commander of the 8200 unit and former senior EY executive Oren Baron, serving as a strategic Board Advisor.

Since the initial funding announcement in March 2022, BBT.live has established close technology and business partnerships with Check Point, Rohde & Schwarz and Advantech.

"Every Service Provider we engage with emphasizes the need for a simple solution without major integrations and no capital expenditure on their part," stated Moshe Levinson, CEO & Co-Founder of BBT.live. "With the confidence of our investors, including Tzvi Neta, we are delivering simplified and secured connectivity to customers previously underserved by our competitors."

Tzvi Neta added, "This additional investment is a show of confidence not only in the prospects of the BBT.live team and technology but also in the Israeli tech ecosystem that I have long been active in. I have no doubt that our tech sector will weather both the global economic storm and our internal challenges in Israel and see great success."

