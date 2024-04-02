BBT.live Launches BeTNA: Next-Gen ZTNA with Advanced Traffic Detection for Enhanced Security

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BBT.live, a leading provider of BeBroadband™ as a Service Platform – an SD-WAN/SASE/ZTNA/SSE comprehensive Platform, proudly announces the launch of BeBroadband™ Trust Network Access (BeTNA), a revolutionary Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution designed to elevate security standards to unprecedented heights. This cutting-edge offering stems from a strategic collaboration with ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company, a global leader in advanced deep packet inspection software for networking and cybersecurity solution providers.

Addressing the ZTNA Visibility Gap

Traditional ZTNA solutions have long grappled with the challenge of insufficient visibility into encrypted traffic, impeding their ability to enforce access controls effectively and identify potential threats. BeTNA tackles this issue head-on by harnessing the power ipoque's Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology. This state-of-the-art solution provides real-time insights into network traffic, empowering BeTNA to:

Accurately identify users, devices and applications, even when encrypted protocols like TLS 1.3 and QUIC are employed.

Enforce granular access controls based on user identity, device type, application and other relevant factors.

Detect and prevent security threats by identifying malicious traffic patterns and anomalies, thereby fortifying defenses against cyberattacks and data breaches.

Survey Highlights Importance of DPI for ZTNA

A recent survey conducted by ipoque in collaboration with The Fast Mode, a leading telecoms/IT publication, underscored the critical role of DPI in the realm of ZTNA:

90.7% of ZTNA vendors encounter challenges related to traffic visibility.

Over 92% of ZTNA vendors anticipate a surge in security vulnerabilities stemming from inadequate visibility.

83.3% of ZTNA vendors currently utilize or plan to leverage DPI for ZTNA.

BBT.live EVP Embraces Collaboration with ipoque

Erez Zelikovitz EVP Chief Product and Revenue Officer of BBT.live, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with ipoque, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce BeTNA and our partnership with ipoque. Ipoque's DPI solutions, renowned for their accuracy and reliability, enable us to deliver a ZTNA solution that sets new benchmarks in security and visibility."

He added, "The ipoque OEM DPI engines R&S®PACE 2 and R&S®vPACE for networking and cybersecurity vendors combine behavioral, heuristics and statistical analysis, as well as machine learning (ML) and deep learning techniques to classify network traffic by protocols, applications and service types, even when encrypted. This advanced technology is also implemented in the BeBroadband™ as a Service platform's Edge-Device per branch/location site, establishing Trusted Zones when accessed by BeTNA users (WFA) and/or BeBroadband™ Edge Devices, from/in any location."

Assessing Network and Traffic Intelligence

Assessing network and traffic intelligence that underpin the implementation of ZTNA, the report aims to uncover visibility challenges and the role of DPI in fortifying zero-trust executions. ZTNA merges access control and security in a cloud-based model, leveraging principles such as microsegmentation and least privilege access (LPA).

"Regardless of whether it is cloud, hybrid or on-premises ZTNA, BeTNA solution providers require advanced traffic detection techniques that can single out resources, devices, users, security status and irregularities," said Sebastian Mueller, Head of Sales at ipoque. "This is critical in executing fine-grained policies which are customized to different risk profiles and data sensitivity."

Without sufficient visibility, ZTNA vendors have to fall back on blanket access rules and generic security measures, which lead to increased security vulnerabilities, network abuse and user experience issues, according to the report. BeTNA shows that.

"Our DPI suite of solutions, which are optimized for both standard and cloud computing environments, are powered by AI and ML-based capabilities and weekly-updated libraries," said Mueller. "Combining these with metadata extraction allows us to address information that ZTNA vendors deem most critical, namely threats, anomalies and application awareness."

The DPI technology by ipoque boasts high throughput, linear scalability and improved memory efficiency to support any number of user sessions. It also features extended capabilities such as first packet classification, custom DPI signatures, tethering detection and an IPFIX exporter that converts DPI data into Netflow/IPFIX flow records for seamless integration into SIEM solutions, which is implemented on both BBT.live BeTNA (for WFA) and Edge Device (for branches connectivity).

Benefits of BeTNA

Enhanced security: BeTNA offers unparalleled visibility into network traffic, enabling organizations to detect and mitigate security threats more effectively.

Improved access control: BeTNA facilitates granular access controls based on user identity, device type, application and other relevant parameters.

Simplified ZTNA implementation: BeTNA's intuitive interface and pre-configured policies streamline the deployment and management of ZTNA, ensuring seamless integration into existing infrastructures.

The full report on ZTNA, covering topics such as the impact of security service edge (SSE), implementation challenges and DPI deployment models, is available at www.ipoque.com/ZTNA-report.

About BBT.live

BBT.live is a leading provider of BeBroadband™ as a Service, offering a comprehensive suite of network connectivity, security and WAN optimization solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of businesses. With a focus on enhancing network performance, security and efficiency, BBT.live is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to thrive in today's dynamic digital landscape.

ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company

ipoque, a Rohde & Schwarz company, is a global leader in network analytics and deep packet inspection software for the communications industry. We leverage our deep domain expertise to create software solutions that empower customers to transform network data into intelligence. Find out more at www.ipoque.com.

Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich-based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of EUR 2.78 billion in the 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2023, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,800 employees worldwide.

For further inquiries, please contact:

ipoque: Christine Lorenz, phone: +1 503-523-7440 Email: [email protected]

BBT.Live: Jack Lehmann VP MarCom, phone: +1 201 615-8974 BBT.live Email: [email protected]

