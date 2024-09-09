Belong.Life Announces Publication of Abstract at ESMO Congress 2024

Multi-Institutional Validation Study Highlights the Ability of BelongAI Dave - Cancer Mentor to Accurately Support Cancer Patients

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong.Life, a leading global provider of AI-powered patient education and support solutions, announced today that the European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) has selected Belong.Life's abstract (FPN 1834P) for a poster presentation at this year's ESMO conference. The abstract highlights the positive results of a multi-institutional validation of the BelongAI Dave – Cancer Mentor or "Dave," the company's health-grade GenAI cancer mentor.

The study included nine senior oncologists – experts in solid and hematological cancers affiliated with various medical centers – who evaluated Dave's ability to provide support and guidance with relevant information for cancer management. The oncologists assessed Dave's replies by aligning them with evidence-based medicine and current international guidelines. The AI cancer mentor's replies received a positive validation of 91.35% for relevant recommendations. Conversely, 45/578 (7.96%) received a negative validation, while only 5/578 (0.86%) graded as not helpful.

"The findings of these expert oncologists indicate that Dave provides valuable and reliable recommendations to patients living with a wide range of cancers," said Dr. Daniel Vorobiof, renowned oncologist and Chief Medical Director of Belong.Life. "Furthermore, the use of the AI cancer mentor can support oncologists in managing patients on diverse cancer journeys."

The oncologists evaluated 578 user questions that were selected at random, and categorized by cancer group, assessing Dave's responses for relevance and helpfulness. Minor validation variations were noticed among the cancer groups, with positive validations as follows: Genitourinary 100%, Breast 95.7%, Musculoskeletal 93%, Radiation therapy 88%, Gastrointestinal 87.2%, Pancreatic 87.1%, and Hematological cancers 84%.

"We are proud to share our latest validation study that reinforces the high accuracy and reliability of Dave in supporting patients and caregivers as they navigate the complex cancer journey," said Eliran Malki, co-founder and CEO of Belong.Life. "We remain committed to our vision of utilizing conversational AI, big data, and engaging communities to support today's patient and advance care."

Launched in May 2023, the BelongAI Dave - Cancer Mentor is used by hundreds of thousands of people worldwide, providing personalized support, guidance, and answers to questions to better manage the cancer journey.

About Belong.Life

Belong.Life is leading the charge in elevating patient engagement using conversational AI, big data and active patient communities. Belong's key solutions include the world's largest social and professional networks for people living with cancer (Belong - Beating Cancer Together) and multiple sclerosis (BelongMS), and the BelongAI health-grade patient engagement and support platforms (including Dave – Cancer Mentor, Tara for clinical trial matching and more) which utilize AI to proactively support and empower patients throughout their healthcare journey. By enhancing patient education and providing 24/7 support, as well as access to relevant clinical trials, Belong is contributing to improved healthcare outcomes globally. Belong's solutions are multilingual, HIPAA, GDPR and ISO compliant.

For more information visit https://belong.life. Follow Belong on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

