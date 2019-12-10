Belong.Life Cancer Clinical Trial Matching Feature Surpasses 6,000 Suggested Patient Matches

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong.Life, creator of the "Belong- Beating Cancer Together" mobile app, the world's largest interactive social network for cancer patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals, announced today that it has suggested more than 6,000 clinical trial matches to cancer patients using the Belong app.

Clinical trials play a major role in cancer research while also providing patients with access to the latest treatment technologies. However, finding a relevant trial can be challenging. By nature, many available clinical trials databases present complex criteria explained using free text and medical language that make it hard for humans as well as existing Natural Language Processing (NLP) tehnologies to analyze. Moreover, these databases are updated constantly and rapidly. At the same time, identifying suitable matches quickly is crucial as the window of opportunity during which patients can meet all of the relevant criteria is small.

Belong's matching feature uses machine learning and clinical trial-specific NLP algorithms to analyze all available trials around the globe in real time from databases such as the NIH and CTTI. In addition, Belong's clinical trial coordinators apply their expertise to supervise the algorithms and help identify relevant trials. Patients who opt-in to the free and anonymous service are matched within 48 hours, on average.

"One of the reasons we were inspired to found Belong was the difficulty in finding relevant clinical trials for our family members," said Eliran Malki, Co-Founder and CEO of Belong. "There is a lot of great research taking place around the world that patients can benefit from, but amidst the difficult cancer treatment, it's easy to miss trials, even if they are happening around the corner from your house. Now patients and doctors running trials know that Belong is the place they can turn to in order to find one other. This important service is just one of the many patient engagement tools we are proud to provide on our platform."

Search for a relevant clinical trial here: https://belong.life/clinical_trials_matching/

About Belong.Life

Founded in 2015 by noted entrepreneurs Eliran Malki, Irad Deutsch and Ohad Rubin after each lost relatives to cancer, Belong - Beating Cancer Together is a free patient navigation app that allows cancer patients and their support network to explore and better manage their treatment journey while improving their quality of life. The Belong global community gains access to a proprietary big data platform and machine learning technology that enables people to connect, receive and share clinical information anonymously and to privately discuss urgent issues related to their condition. The Belong Patient Engagement Platform provides healthcare organizations with an end-to-end solution that includes personalized and configurable patient engagement tools, navigation and management services. Today, Belong is the world's largest digital cancer patient platform and has partnerships with the American Cancer Society, Colorectal Cancer Canada, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and others. The company also conducts research, collaborates with leading universities and has published research with The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and other organizations.

