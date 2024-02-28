Belong.Life Goes All In on AI: Launches First-Ever Proactive Conversational AI Cancer Mentor, Setting New Standard in Personalized Patient Support

The BelongAI Dave – Cancer Mentor App Provides Proactive Guidance and Case Management, Offering 24/7 Personalized Support, Information and Education

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong.Life, a leading global provider of AI-powered patient education and support solutions, has unveiled the BelongAI Dave - Cancer Mentor app to bring the most advanced and comprehensive cancer support technology to patients and caregivers around the world. The new solution marks a significant step forward in personalized cancer support, by providing patients with a proactive and comprehensive conversational-AI solution for managing their journey 24/7.

The BelongAI Dave – Cancer Mentor app provides 24/7 accurate, personalized, and proactive support and information for people navigating the cancer journey.

As a dedicated mentor focused on empowering patients and caregivers, the BelongAI Dave - Cancer Mentor provides round-the-clock guidance, support, and education through personalized information, assistance in finding relevant clinical trials, and tools to enhance communication with healthcare providers. The app's proactive mentorship, empathetic support, and unique case management approach ensures that users receive the guidance they need when they need it.

The new solution comes on the heels of the successful 2023 launch of Dave, the world's first AI oncology mentor, in Belong's Beating Cancer Together app. Dave currently supports hundreds of thousands of cancer patients in the app and has generated exceptionally high levels of engagement. The patient demand for exclusive AI support, along with the tremendous accolade Dave received from both patients and physicians, prompted the launch of the standalone app.

Eliran Malki, Co-founder and CEO of Belong.Life, expressed the company's commitment to democratizing access to high-quality cancer support, stating, "Our vision is to provide every patient with the highest level of care. Proximity to the hospital or bank account size shouldn't determine priority for answering patients' questions or attending to patient's needs. The BelongAI Dave - Cancer Mentor app will allow us to make personalized cancer support accessible and affordable to all, for the fraction of the cost of traditional mentorship services, at the price of a few cups of coffee."

In addition to providing direct patient support, the AI Cancer Mentor technology is available as a customizable patient support SaaS solution for health insurers, hospitals, and health systems.

"I am very impressed by the quality of Dave's answers to cancer patients," said Dr. Ilya Iofin, Chief of Orthopaedic Oncology Service at Mount Sinai Hospital. "Dave allays patients' immediate concerns, guides them in the right direction, and prepares them for meeting with their physician, all while expressing empathy for the patient. Had I not known that Dave is an AI mentor, I would have been certain that he is a physician with expertise in multiple cancer subtypes. Very impressive!"

"We're pleased to see the recognition Dave has received from expert oncologists around the world," said Dr. Daniel Vorobiof, renowned oncologist and Chief Medical Director of Belong.Life. "Dave has been praised and endorsed as a relevant and helpful assistant that can greatly benefit cancer patients globally. Feedback has shown us that Dave is empowering patients to make informed decisions, enhancing their quality of care and life, and minimizing misconceptions."

The BelongAI Dave - Cancer Mentor app utilizes the company's patent-pending conversational AI technology, which is based on Belong's exclusive database of real-world patient experiences. The solution has been trained on over two billion data points, including interactions between patients and physicians, as well as patient-to-patient interactions within the Belong.Life community.

"Our AI technology for patient support is unparalleled," said Irad Deutsch, Co-founder and CTO of Belong.Life. "In addition to Dave's precision and personalized communications, his proactive capabilities represent a significant gamechanger in patient support. Moving beyond mere question answering to actively engaging and educating individuals at the appropriate moments is a crucial resource for anyone living with cancer."

The new AI Health Mentor app is now available in three versions: DavePro, DavePro Plus and Dave Community.

DavePro offers:

Proactive check-ins with users about previously discussed concerns, scheduled treatments, and more.

Precise, comprehensive, and empathetic answers to specific cancer-related questions and challenges.

Document analysis and explanations of clinical terminology in easy-to-understand language.

Access to a personalized, continuously-updated library of information related to treatment options, side effects, and emotional well-being.

Medication management, appointment notifications, and reminders.

DavePro Plus offers DavePro features in addition to Tara, Belong's AI-powered assistant that matches patients to relevant clinical trials based on their unique medical situation and location. Through ongoing searches, Tara identifies new available treatments and clinical trials, and shares easy-to-read monthly summaries to keep patients up to date on relevant treatment possibilities.

Dave Community allows patients to interact with Dave in a public forum, enabling users to gain understanding from other patient challenges and interactions with Dave.

DavePro and DavePro Plus are available as monthly or annual subscriptions, while Dave Community provides free access and support. The BelongAI - Dave Cancer Mentor app can be downloaded here.

About Belong.Life

Belong.Life is leading the charge in elevating patient engagement using conversational AI, big data and active patient communities. Belong's key solutions include the world's largest social and professional networks for people living with cancer (Belong - Beating Cancer Together) and multiple sclerosis (BelongMS), and the BelongAI health-grade patient engagement and support platforms (including Dave – Cancer Mentor, Tara for clinical trial matching and more) which utilize AI to proactively support and empower patients throughout their healthcare journey. By enhancing patient education and providing 24/7 support, as well as access to relevant clinical trials, Belong is contributing to improved healthcare outcomes globally. Belong's solutions are multilingual, HIPAA, GDPR and ISO compliant. For more information visit https://belong.life. Follow Belong on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

