Belong.Life Launches Dave, World's First Real-time Conversational AI Oncology Mentor for Cancer Patients

Conversational AI Platform Created and Trained Using Deep Learning on Billions of Unique Data Points and Anonymized Real World Patient Journey Information Accumulated Over Seven Years on Belong's Platform

Dave is Designed to Engage and Continuously Educate, Support and Guide Cancer Patients and Caregivers on Their Clinical Journey, Providing Support and Personalized Information

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong.Life, a leading global provider of high-engagement patient communities and care platforms, today announced the launch of Dave, the world's first conversational AI oncology mentor for cancer patients. With the mission of improving access to quality cancer care for patients worldwide, Dave brings a new level of support to cancer patients and their families.

Belong.Life's new oncology AI mentor, Dave, provides accurate, personalized and accessible information instantaneously for people navigating the cancer journey. Dave is available on Belong's Beating Cancer Together app. (PRNewsfoto/Belong.Life)

"Belong's AI oncology mentor, Dave, marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the health industry. Dave provides smart, personalized and accessible information instantaneously, which can greatly improve the quality of care and life for millions of patients worldwide," said Eliran Malki, Co-founder and CEO of Belong.Life. "Belong is currently developing additional conversational AI mentor and companion platforms for other health indications and organizations."

Built and finetuned using machine learning (ML(, LLM classification and NLP, Dave was trained on datasets of unique patient-physician and patient-to-patient interactions aggregated from Belong's Beating Cancer Together app, the world's largest social and professional network for cancer patients. Seven years of proprietary interactions and patient journeys on the app generated billions of data points, providing Dave with robust real-world data to enable a comprehensive understanding of the cancer journey.

Dave is able to provide oncology-specific, precise, comprehensive and empathetic answers to cancer patients' challenges. The conversational AI platform communicates empathetically with users and retains a long-term memory of previous correspondence, allowing continuous communication across multiple chat sessions.

The AI oncology mentor has already been extensively tested by more than 10,000 people with cancer, who have praised it for providing oncologist-like support and empathetic care. "Dave has received tremendous gratitude from users and has been proven valuable by the frequent patient use and the many follow-up interactions," said Irad Deutsch, Co-founder and CTO of Belong.Life. "We are extremely satisfied with the results—you won't believe how good it is until you try it yourself!"

Dave is available to patients free of charge through Belong's Beating Cancer Together app, where users can also communicate with other patients and with cancer care professionals. Belong's conversational AI oncology tool is also available as a SaaS solution for hospitals, providers and patient support programs, who can customize the mentor characteristics and fields of expertise to include in-house clinical guidelines for their optimal and exclusive use.



Nearly two million new cancer cases are projected in the U.S. in 2023 alone, and immediate and valuable access to treating physicians and care teams can be limited, especially among rural populations.

"Belong's AI oncology mentor has been built to offer accurate and reliable conversational AI for the cancer community," said Dr. Daniel Vorobiof, Chief Medical Director of Belong.Life and a medical oncologist with over 40 years' experience. "Having personally treated tens of thousands of patients, I can attest to the importance of empathetic and accurate correspondence when treating patients with complex and challenging conditions like cancer. During Dave's development and validation, we continuously improved the accuracy of the AI mentor to provide users with supportive and accurate information during their journey."

Dave can be accessed on Belong's Beating Cancer Together app. Download the app and access Dave here.

About Belong.Life

Belong.Life is a global healthtech provider of high-engagement patient communities and care platforms, supporting millions of patients worldwide. Belong's mission is to improve the quality of life and care of patients worldwide through technology, engagement, data and AI. Among Belong.Life's brands are the world's largest social and professional networks for cancer patients (Belong - Beating Cancer Together) and multiple sclerosis patients (BelongMS), as well as additional tailored communities for Psoriasis, Crohn's , Obesity (select countries) and more. With the launch of Dave, Belong.Life has introduced the world's first real-time conversational AI oncology mentor for cancer patients. All of Belong's products and services are multilingual, HIPAA, GDPR and ISO compliant. For more information visit https://belong.life.

