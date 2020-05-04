Belong.Life Launches All-in-One Networking and Navigation App to Support Multiple Sclerosis Patients and Professionals

NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Belong.Life, a developer of social networks for managing and navigating treatments, and the creator of the world's largest social network for cancer patients, announced today the launch of its new free and anonymous AI-powered social networking and navigation platform for multiple sclerosis patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals – BelongMS. The app can be downloaded for Android and iOS.

The new app follows the success of Belong's global social networking and navigation app for cancer management, the largest platform of its kind. BelongMS utilizes proprietary machine learning algorithms and domain expertise to provide hyper-personalized information to support patients throughout the MS journey, while uncovering new insights into patient journeys. This includes support groups and direct access to medical professionals, including neurologists, radiologists, urologists, and others who can answer patient questions. The app also provides useful tools including a medical binder manager to store and organize medical records in one place, with the option to share them securely and privately with family members or physicians. A clinical matching trial feature is available as well, utilizing Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms to analyze all available trials around the globe to match patients within 2 weeks, on average.

"We are leveraging our market-proven experience in patient engagement, backed by disruptive technology, to provide effective support for patients across the healthcare continuum," said Co-Founder and CEO of Belong.Life Eliran Malki. "People who receive challenging diagnoses need to make critical decisions and have access to the relevant data and support they need. Belong is providing a unique comprehensive support and management solution where patients can share and learn from their peers, connect with professionals and better navigate their unique journey all on one app."

BelongMS was initially launched in Israel, with 1 in 4 local MS patients now engaging with the app. The app will now be available globally.

Around 2.3 million people live with MS worldwide. The disease attacks the central nervous system and can cause varying symptoms such as extreme fatigue, problems with vision or balance and gaps in memory. Lifetime costs for a patient in the USA have been estimated to exceed $4 million creating a need for access to the latest updated information about treatments.

About Belong.Life

Belong.Life develops social networks for managing and navigating treatments, and is the creator of the world's largest social network for cancer patients, BelongMS, CoronApp and IQVIA's OPE (Orchestrated Patient Engagement) solution. Utilizing proprietary mobile, AI and Machine Learning technology, Belong.Life builds and operates patient engagement and navigation mobile applications for patient communities, healthcare organizations, pharma and hospitals. Belong's Patient Engagement Platform (PEP) is an easy to navigate end-to-end solution that encourages the formation of patient communities, providing care coordination, customized content, and advanced management features. Delivering actionable insight into patient journeys, Belong uncovers key trends and patterns that can help improve global care.

