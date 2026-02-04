NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavys, a performance-focused audio brand, has been featured in Geeky Camel's editorial roundup of the best earbuds for exercise, highlighting products built for workouts, training, and active use.

In its article "Best Earbuds for Exercise: Power Through Every Workout," Geeky Camel reviewed leading wireless earbuds designed for gym sessions, cardio, and high-intensity workouts. Heavys earbuds were included based on their secure in-ear fit, strong bass performance, and suitability for demanding workout environments.

According to Geeky Camel, the best workout earbuds are evaluated on:

Fit stability during movement

Sweat and moisture resistance

Reliable wireless connectivity

Sound performance that supports workout motivation

Heavys earbuds were recognized for meeting these criteria, particularly for users engaged in strength training, running, and high-intensity exercise.

"Being featured in an independent guide focused on the best earbuds for exercise validates our design approach," said a Heavys spokesperson. "Heavys earbuds are built for real workouts — where fit, durability, and sound all matter."

Designed with an ergonomic, locked-in fit, Heavys earbuds remain stable during dynamic movement such as lifting, sprinting, and interval training. The sound profile emphasizes deep bass and clarity, a combination commonly preferred for workout and training playlists.

The Geeky Camel feature positions Heavys among top options for users searching for:

Best earbuds for exercise

Best workout earbuds

Best earbuds for gym

Best earbuds for running

Sweat-resistant wireless earbuds

The full Geeky Camel article featuring Heavys is available at:

https://geekycamel.com/best-earbuds-for-exercise-power-through-every-workout

About Heavys

Heavys is an audio brand focused on high-performance earbuds and headphones designed for active lifestyles. The company builds products that prioritize secure fit, durability, and powerful sound, making them suitable for workouts, training, and everyday listening.

Contact:

Itay Rahat

CMO

Heavys

[email protected]

SOURCE Heavys