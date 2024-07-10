Bettear Launches Revolutionary Auracast Products for Accessible Audio Experiences

Auracast™ allow users immersive experiences in cultural venues such as museums, theaters, convention centers etc.

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bettear, a pioneer in assistive listening technology, announced the launch of its groundbreaking Auracast™ products: the B-CASTER streamer and B-RTX transceiver while enhancing the audio accessibility for the attendees of CI2024. These innovative devices will transform how people experience audio in public spaces and beyond.

"Our commitment to inclusive solutions is reflected in the B-CASTER and B-RTX," said Itamar Gabay, CEO of Bettear. "We are confident these products will significantly improve how people connect with the world around them through exceptional audio experiences."

B-CASTER: Bridging Accessibility and Convenience The B-CASTER is a versatile Auracast™ streamer designed for both assistive listening and direct audio streaming applications. It integrates with Auracast™-based hearing aids, cochlear implants, and hearables, providing a near-real-time and high-quality audio experience for those with hearing impairments.

The B-CASTER also serves as a standalone Auracast™ access point, allowing users to stream audio directly to their devices for immersive experiences in cultural venues such as museums, theaters, convention centers, performance centers, etc.

B-RTX: Seamless Audio Streaming Companion The B-RTX transceiver complements the B-CASTER by offering enhanced features and customization options for tour guides and visitors. Its intuitive interface and advanced capabilities enable superior audio quality, improved communications, and access to assistive listening systems.

Key Features:

Full Auracast™ Support: Both products transmit high-quality audio to multiple devices with low power consumption.

Near Real-Time Audio Streaming: Crystal-clear sound with minimal latency.

Cascadable Power over Ethernet (PoE): Streamlined installation and power distribution (Only the B-CASTER).

Meticulously Designed RF Hardware: Robust and reliable wireless coverage.

Robust and reliable wireless coverage. User-Friendly Design: Intuitive interface for easy configuration and operation.

"Auracast™ is ushering in a new era of assistive listening," said Ariel Caner, CMO of Bettear. "As a leading provider of Auracast™ solutions, we are committed to leveraging this technology to create a more inclusive and enjoyable audio experience for everyone."

The B-CASTER and B-RTX are currently available for field trials, and sales will commence in Q3/24. For more information, visit www.bettear.com or contact [email protected]

About Bettear Bettear is a leading provider of cutting-edge assistive listening solutions that enhance people's sound experience. Focusing on accessibility, quality, and user-friendliness, Bettear is committed to transforming the audio landscape and empowering individuals through exceptional audio experiences.

Media Contact: Ariel Caner, CMO, Bettear +972512007007 [email protected]

SOURCE Bettear