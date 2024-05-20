Beyeonics Surgical Announces the First Use of the Beyeonics Maverick System in Surgery

The Augmented Reality Visualization System Leverages Technology Originating in Aviation to Improve Visual Capabilities and Spatial Awareness for Surgeons

HAIFA, Israel, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beyeonics™ Maverick system has been used in surgery for the first time to successfully give surgeons enhanced visual and operational capabilities during neurosurgical and orthopedic procedures. The headset-based interface uses a state-of-the-art augmented reality visualization system originally developed for F-35 jet pilots. The system provides the user with a magnified view of the surgical field from a 3-foot working distance optical camera mounted on a robotic arm. Following a surgeon's head movement in real-time, the robotic arm enables intuitive and natural field of view adjustment, ensuring a clear view of the surgical field throughout a procedure.

"We are excited to bring the advanced technology of the Beyeonics Maverick system to the market," said Ron Schneider, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyeonics Surgical. "Neurosurgeons and orthopedic surgeons can now benefit from increased visual capabilities and augmented data processing power in real-time, creating an enhanced understanding of the complex anatomy encountered in brain and spine surgery. Pilots have long benefitted from advanced augmented reality displays that reduce mental and physical burden on the user, and we are proud to bring the benefits of this technology to our surgeon partners."

The Beyeonics Maverick system was successfully used to assist procedures in spine and brain surgery, including ACDF, corpectomy, craniotomy, decompression, interbody fusion, laminectomy, and tumor resection. Designed to support minimally invasive approaches, the technology provides precise imaging of the spine and brain and consolidates all operative data via a supercomputer into a single enhanced view that is easily and safely accessible to the surgeon. The Maverick system is controlled by the surgeon with hands-free head gestures and, enabling uninterrupted and streamlined workflows for surgical teams in the operating room.

The Beyeonics Maverick system is an FDA-registered class I device available for use in the United States. Beyeonics Surgical is continuing its pilot launch of the Beyeonics Maverick system in the USA in 2024.

Beyeonics Surgical is a medical device developer and manufacturer of advanced medical visualization systems for spine and neurosurgical applications. Beyeonics Surgical and its sister company, Beyeonics Vision, a manufacturer of ophthalmic visualization systems, are based in Haifa, Israel. Beyeonics Surgical markets its products in the United States. For more information and visuals, visit us at www.beyeonics-surgical.com, YouTube, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

