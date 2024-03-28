Beyeonics Vision Appoints A. Burton Tripathi, PhD, as CEO

HAIFA, Israel, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyeonics Vision Ltd., a pioneering MedTech company in the field of digital surgical platforms for imaging during ophthalmic procedures, announces the appointment of Burton Tripathi, PhD, as its new Chief Executive Officer. This strategic decision marks a pivotal moment for Beyeonics Vision as it reaffirms the commitment to advancing technological breakthroughs in the fields of Ophthalmology and prepares for its next phase of growth.

Dr. Tripathi brings over two decades of Medical Device leadership experience, specializing in developing disruptive technologies, leading commercialization efforts, and facilitating M&A. Having recently served as CEO of TrueVision Systems Inc., he concluded the sale and integration of TrueVision with Alcon.

In his new role as CEO of Beyeonics Vision, Dr. Tripathi will lead the company's strategic direction, driving innovation and propelling the organization forward in its mission to revolutionize patient care in ophthalmology.

Yoram Shmuely, chairman of the Beyeonics Vision board, commented on the appointment, stating, "We believe Mr. Tripathi's leadership will continue to drive innovation and push forward Beyeonics Vision into the market. His appointment reflects our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance patient care. We also extend our gratitude to Mr. Ron Schnieder for his leadership in recent years, and we look forward to his continued contributions as a board member."

"I am honored to be appointed as CEO of Beyeonics Vision. The company has an impressive portfolio of advanced technology and a talented team of employees. Together we are committed to building on the company's groundbreaking innovation and advancing our mission to transform patient care in Ophthalmology", Dr. Tripathi shared.

A leading figure in the transformation of surgical visualization from analog to digital, Dr. Tripathi, author of over 30 patents, has been instrumental in the adoption of digital imaging technology across all types of microsurgery. Dr. Tripathi has a Doctorate from the California Institute of Technology and a Bachelor's from Cornell University both in Mechanical Engineering. He began his career at McKinsey & Company, followed by advancing leadership roles with Intuitive Surgical, Allergan, and Alcon.

About Beyeonics

Beyeonics™ is a group of medical technology companies (Beyeonics Vision and Beyeonics Surgical) that develop and deliver evolving digital surgical platforms to operating rooms across multiple therapeutic areas. Leveraging its aviation technology heritage, the Beyeonics™ platform integrates advanced imaging, augmented reality, virtual reality, and data processing capabilities all of which are displayed and controlled by the surgeon via the surgical headset.

Beyeonics Vision Ltd. is developing and manufacturing the Beyeonics one™, the first ophthalmic Exoscope that delivers advanced visualization and unconstrained performance to ophthalmic surgeons.

