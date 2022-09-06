Biobeat joins Innovators' Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

American Heart Association consortium advances development of evidence-based health tech solutions

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biobeat, a company focused on remote patient monitoring platforms with artificial intelligence analysis capability, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation's (the Center) Innovators' Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators' Network is a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators' Network members also have access to the Association's digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

"The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology," said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), volunteer chair of the American Heart Association's Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and Arthur L. Bloomfield professor and chair department of medicine, Stanford University. "Joining the Innovators' Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena."

"Biobeat is excited to join the Innovators' Network," said Arik Eisenkraft, MD, VP Clinical and Regulation at Biobeat. "It will provide unique access to the Association's research and others innovating in this space, helping us to achieve our goals of improving cardiovascular health and helping health care providers."

About Biobeat

Biobeat joins the Innovators' Network bringing with them the Biobeat solution, the first cuffless blood pressure measurement tool to receive FDA clearance. Biobeat leverages health-related artificial intelligence and med-tech capabilities to collect and analyze patient data with a suite of optical-based sensor monitors and machine learning data platforms focused on actionable insights.

Wireless sensors worn on the wrist or chest allow remote patient monitoring for blood pressure and multiple physiological parameters. Patient health data is viewed by participating medical staff via Biobeat's secure HIPAA and GDPR compliant cloud-based patient management platform. The platform includes an automated real-time early warning score system that incorporates advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to provide alerts on patient health status. These capabilities are centered on supporting medical teams in providing tailored patient care such as adjustment of therapeutics and early prevention of specific disease exacerbations. The company anticipates that compliance with easy-to-wear cuffless health sensor solutions will help healthcare professionals engage in timely, proactive care for hypertension patients.

Additional Resources

Biobeat

Biobeat, located in Israel, is a company in the health-tech space creating solutions at the intersection of health-AI, machine learning, and big data that combine to provide actionable insights for patient care. With wearable devices, an artificial intelligence system for early detection of patient changes, and decision-making tools supported by artificial intelligence, Biobeat is focused on developing tools and analysis to help healthcare professionals engage in effective personalized care for patients. Connect with us on bio-beat.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/biobeat-ltd., https://twitter.com/biobeatt.

Contacts:

Tamir Raveh

[email protected]

SOURCE Biobeat